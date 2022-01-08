Announcing 10th Annual Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium and Technology Showcase
Defense Strategies Institute’s Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium and Technology Showcase is back for the 10th iteration. Convene with the CBRN defense community March 23 - 24, 2022 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, January 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 10th iteration of the Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium, taking place March 23-24, 2022, in National Harbor, MD. This year’s symposium will provide the latest updates on US efforts to advance chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense, highlighting this year’s theme “Delivering Timely and Effective Defense Capabilities across the CBRN Enterprise.”
With the increasing complexity of the global security environment the threat of accidental or malicious chemical and biological attacks on US interests is becoming a growing threat. DSI’s Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium will offer a whole of government perspective into successful CBRN incident detection, protection, and recovery strategies, as well as R&D initiatives, updates on joint CBRN requirements, and developments in inter-agency cooperation.
The 2022 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
- Event Moderator: BG William King, USA (Ret), Senior Fellow and Principal/Director, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc, Former Commanding General, 20th CBRNE Command, US Army
- Dr. Eric Moore, Director, US Army CCDC Chemical Biological Center
- Joel Rynes, Ph.D., Deputy Assistant Secretary & Lead Technical Authority, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction, Department of Homeland Security
- Col. Christopher Hoffman, USA, Principal Director, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Chemical and Biological Defense
- Col. (Dr.) Mohammad Naeem, USA, Director, Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute
- Dr. Chris Houchens, Director, Division of CBRN Medical Countermeasures, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
Topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:
- Transforming how the Nation Thinks about CBRN Defense
- Developing CBRN Defense Equipment and Medical Countermeasures to Protect the Joint Force
- Bridging the Valley between Concepts and Requirements to enhance CBRN Protection of Warfighters, First Responders and the Nation
- Managing a Coordinated and Effective Response to WMD Threats
- Providing a Scalable CBRN Response Capability with Flexibility to Operate in a Wide Variety of Environments
- Coordinating with Domestic and International Partners to Safeguard the United States against CBRN and Health Security Threats
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Luis Hernandez at lhernandez@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3478.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 10th Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://jointcbrn.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
With the increasing complexity of the global security environment the threat of accidental or malicious chemical and biological attacks on US interests is becoming a growing threat. DSI’s Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium will offer a whole of government perspective into successful CBRN incident detection, protection, and recovery strategies, as well as R&D initiatives, updates on joint CBRN requirements, and developments in inter-agency cooperation.
The 2022 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
- Event Moderator: BG William King, USA (Ret), Senior Fellow and Principal/Director, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc, Former Commanding General, 20th CBRNE Command, US Army
- Dr. Eric Moore, Director, US Army CCDC Chemical Biological Center
- Joel Rynes, Ph.D., Deputy Assistant Secretary & Lead Technical Authority, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction, Department of Homeland Security
- Col. Christopher Hoffman, USA, Principal Director, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Chemical and Biological Defense
- Col. (Dr.) Mohammad Naeem, USA, Director, Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute
- Dr. Chris Houchens, Director, Division of CBRN Medical Countermeasures, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
Topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:
- Transforming how the Nation Thinks about CBRN Defense
- Developing CBRN Defense Equipment and Medical Countermeasures to Protect the Joint Force
- Bridging the Valley between Concepts and Requirements to enhance CBRN Protection of Warfighters, First Responders and the Nation
- Managing a Coordinated and Effective Response to WMD Threats
- Providing a Scalable CBRN Response Capability with Flexibility to Operate in a Wide Variety of Environments
- Coordinating with Domestic and International Partners to Safeguard the United States against CBRN and Health Security Threats
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Luis Hernandez at lhernandez@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3478.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 10th Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://jointcbrn.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://jointcbrn.dsigroup.org/
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://jointcbrn.dsigroup.org/
Categories