Enhancing Warfighter Readiness at the 5th Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit
Defense Strategies Institute's 5th Annual Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit will Occur February 23-24, 2022 in Orlando, FL.
Orlando, FL, January 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As America’s potential enemies advance their virtual training and simulation capabilities the DoD needs to continue to develop and field systems of their own. The ability to train at home stations while gaining battlefield cohesion and experience out of harm’s way offers a competitive advantage to those who can utilize this technology.
The 2022 Military Virtual Training and Simulation Summit will discuss the pressing need to develop and mature modelling and simulation capabilities across the DoD. The continued development of virtual training capabilities will allow America’s Warfighters to be prepared and ready for to confront any enemy that confronts them.
To this end, the summit will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:
Standardizing M&S Across the Army in Support of Department Missions and Activities
- Karen Saunders, SES, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the ASA(ALT) & AAE
Employing Modeling and Simulation to Deliver Advanced Training Capabilities and Environments
- BG William Glaser, USA, Director, Synthetic Training Environment CFT
Developing Simulation and Training Systems Capable of Preparing Airmen for Multi-Domain Operations
- Col. John Kurian, USAF, Senior Materiel Leader, Simulators Division, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Providing Total Force Training to Army Units Through Modeling and Simulation Capabilities
- Col. Scott Gilman, USA, Deputy Director US Army Modeling and Simulation Office
Leveraging Medical Simulation Technologies Impact on Military Casualty Care
- Col. Roberto Hennessy, USA, Director U.S. Army MEDCoE, Directorate of Simulation
Leveraging Synthetic Training Environments to Enhance Warfighter Lethality
- Paul Rowlett, Chief of USSOCOM’s SOF Planning, Rehearsal, and Exercise Preparation (SOFPREP) and the SOF Training Support Center (STSC)
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Thomas Engelman at tengelman@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3477.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 5th Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://milsim.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
The 2022 Military Virtual Training and Simulation Summit will discuss the pressing need to develop and mature modelling and simulation capabilities across the DoD. The continued development of virtual training capabilities will allow America’s Warfighters to be prepared and ready for to confront any enemy that confronts them.
To this end, the summit will feature senior level-speakers and sessions including:
Standardizing M&S Across the Army in Support of Department Missions and Activities
- Karen Saunders, SES, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the ASA(ALT) & AAE
Employing Modeling and Simulation to Deliver Advanced Training Capabilities and Environments
- BG William Glaser, USA, Director, Synthetic Training Environment CFT
Developing Simulation and Training Systems Capable of Preparing Airmen for Multi-Domain Operations
- Col. John Kurian, USAF, Senior Materiel Leader, Simulators Division, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Providing Total Force Training to Army Units Through Modeling and Simulation Capabilities
- Col. Scott Gilman, USA, Deputy Director US Army Modeling and Simulation Office
Leveraging Medical Simulation Technologies Impact on Military Casualty Care
- Col. Roberto Hennessy, USA, Director U.S. Army MEDCoE, Directorate of Simulation
Leveraging Synthetic Training Environments to Enhance Warfighter Lethality
- Paul Rowlett, Chief of USSOCOM’s SOF Planning, Rehearsal, and Exercise Preparation (SOFPREP) and the SOF Training Support Center (STSC)
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Thomas Engelman at tengelman@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3477.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 5th Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://milsim.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://milsim.dsigroup.org/
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://milsim.dsigroup.org/
Categories