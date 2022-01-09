Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Classic Emporium, LLC And Champion Xpress Car Wash
Austin, TX, January 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International’s client Classic Emporium, DBA Rain Tunnel Car Spa, a New Mexico-based company providing vehicle wash, detailing and quick lube services, has sold to Champion Xpress Car Wash, a family-owned and operated business with multiple locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Iowa.
Rain Tunnel Car Spa provides vehicle wash, detailing and quick lube services. The business is well known for exceptional service and affordable prices within the communities in which it serves. It has been operating for over 50 years and is a well-regarded brand. The business serves consumers throughout the Albuquerque, New Mexico area.
Champion Xpress Carwash is a family-owned and operated automated tunnel car wash company with locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Iowa. Currently operating 14 locations, Champion Xpress has an aggressive expansion goal of 70+ sites by 2023. At Champion Xpress, they pride themselves on providing the highest quality tunnel wash in the business. With values of Excellence, Hard Work, Stewardship, Difference, and Community, the Champion Xpress team aims to positively impact all areas of their industry.
Benchmark International proved value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. In addition, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional, and national associations.
Transaction Director, Amy Alonso commented, “It was a pleasure to represent Classic Emporium, and we are delighted to see that our client was able to achieve his goals with selling the business. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both parties continued success.”
