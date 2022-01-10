McGill University Partners with The Digital Wellness Institute and PowerED™ to Offer Groundbreaking Online Digital Wellness Micro-Course
Digital Wellness 101 will provide learners with a roadmap, best practices and tools enabling them to reclaim their relationship with technology — empowering them to take advantage of the benefits of technology while avoiding associated harms.
San Francisco, CA, January 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Digital Wellness Institute (DWI) and PowerED™ by Athabasca University (AU) are proud to announce a partnership with McGill University. The McGill School of Continuing Studies will offer Digital Wellness 101: Optimizing Your Time and Energy, a self-directed online micro-course which introduces participants to the importance of digital wellness.
The extended effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work and excessive daily interaction with technology devices has further complicated our pursuit of physical, mental and social well-being. Although digital technology enables us to be better connected than ever before, it can also result in us being simultaneously plugged-in and tuned-out from the world around us.
Digital Wellness 101 introduces the importance of balance and will provide learners with a roadmap to reclaiming their relationship with technology.
This micro-course features insights from global experts in this field, including internationally renowned speaker and leading expert in Digital Wellness Nina Hersher, CEO of DWI, and Amy Blankson, CEO of Fearless Positivity and Co-Founder of DWI.
"With the increasing prevalence of hybrid work, digital wellness is no longer a luxury; it has become a business and lifestyle necessity,” said Nina Hersher, CEO of the Digital Wellness Institute. “Individuals urgently need resources and support now. In partnership with PowerED™ by Athabasca University, a global provider in online education, we created this micro-course to provide a framework for assessing and addressing digital wellness through tangible skills and micro-behavioral changes. We are delighted that the McGill School of Continuing Studies will now be offering a version of this micro-course to their students.”
Based on the DWI’s Digital Wellness Certificate program, this micro-course will teach learners about the concept of digital wellness, explain the Digital Flourishing® framework, and demonstrate how to assess digital wellness using the Digital Flourishing® Scale.
The course costs $250 CAD. To learn more or to register, visit the Digital Wellness 101: Optimizing Your Time and Energy.
About the Digital Wellness Institute
The Digital Wellness Institute is a learning platform that offers certification programs and courses that equip people with research-based tools and best practices that enable them to take advantage of the benefits of technology while avoiding associated harms, empowering them to flourish in the digital age. With the right mindset and rules of engagement, the risks of technology overuse can be positively transformed, enabling regular technology use to augment rather than threaten people’s mental health and workplace productivity.
About PowerED™ by Athabasca University
PowerED™ is an award-winning entrepreneurial unit within Athabasca University that builds on the university’s rich history of online learning, flexibility, and accessibility. PowerED™ embraces innovation and next-level learning and focuses on assisting organizations to develop and deploy their own digital learning strategies. PowerED™ is committed to providing tangible tools and training to inspire breakthroughs—for individuals, employees, and organizations—with immediate impact. Power for Business. Power for People. Power for Good. Visit PowerED.ca.
