iPOP LA Founder Ron Patterson Featured on the Latest Pageantry Podcast Episode
In the most recent episode of PageantryPodcast, iPOP LA Founder Ron Patterson hit the airwaves to discuss the founding of the International Presentation of Performers Convention and the reasoning behind its founding.
Los Angeles, CA, January 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pageantry Magazine has launched the latest episode of their entertainment industry podcast Pageantry Podcast. The podcast, Pageantry Podcast, features interviews with leaders in the pageant, fashion, modeling, prom, talent, and competition industries.
In the most recent episode, iPOP LA Founder Ron Patterson hit the airwaves to discuss the founding of the International Presentation of Performers Convention and the reasoning behind its founding. In addition, Mr. Patterson also gave insight into his early life and the struggles he endured to succeed in the industry without having the connections that a convention such as iPOP! provides. Likewise, it is because of Mr. Patterson’s determination that he would go on to launch the careers of countless Hollywood stars, which he also elaborates further on in the podcast.
Carl Dunn, CEO of Pageantry Magazine, serves as the host for Pageantry PodCast, which streams to iTunes and iHeart Media. Listeners can also tune in to the podcast by visiting the Pageantry Magazine website or Pageantry Magazine YouTube page.
About Carl Dunn
Carl is the CEO of Pageantry, Talent, and Entertainment Services, Inc., publisher of both Pageantry magazine, featured in the blockbuster film Miss Congeniality, and PromTime magazine. Carl, whose family helped found the pageant and modeling competition industry in 1962, has been a featured industry expert for HBO, Behind the Scenes with Jeannie Mai during the Miss USA Pageant, the E! channel, The New York Times, Newsweek, the BBC, People magazine and Marie Clare. An industry veteran, Carl has produced and emceed countless local, state, and international events in both the pageant and modeling genres.
About Pageantry Magazine
Pageantry, distributed nationally and internationally for over 41 years, is the
leading industry voice and publication for the beauty, fashion, and modeling industries, covering such recognizable events as the Miss Universe Organization, the Miss America Organization, the A-List of the pageantry industry, the International Modeling and Talent Association, as well as supporting the major fashion markets of Atlanta, Dallas, and Chicago. Pageantry also promotes the nation's largest competitions for supplying new talent to the entertainment industry through the premier modeling and talent conventions held in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and New York City.
Follow Pageantry Magazine @pageantrymagazine on Instagram.
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 18th year, iPOP! takes place every winter and summer. Performers from over 30 different countries attend. They work with industry experts and participate in competitions.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations | info@ipopla.com | 310.463.7560
