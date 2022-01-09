iPOP to Live Stream Photoshoot with Pageantry Magazine at 2022 Los Angeles Event
Los Angeles, CA, January 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After a successful return to the grand-scale in-person event, iPOP LA will once again select a Mr. and Miss IPOP to be exclusively featured in an upcoming issue of Pageantry Magazine. The annual talent convention returns to Los Angeles for its 18th year at the historic Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.
The selected winners are to be featured in a two-page full magazine spread of Pageantry Magazine with a photoshoot that is to be streamed Live on Wednesday, January 19 at 9:00a PST. The Livestream will be broadcast to Facebook Live, and give attendees and viewers a chance to see the behind-the-scenes workings of staging a high-fashion photoshoot with the newly selected Mr. and Miss iPOP. The photoshoot will also serve as the first mainstream publication that the selected Mr. and Miss iPOP will debut in.
Hosting the Livestream event will be accomplished and internationally recognized pageant industry veteran Carl Dunn, publisher of Pageantry Magazine and CEO of Pageantry, Talent, and Entertainment Services, Inc. In a brief statement to iPOP LA regarding the highly anticipated event, Carl shared the following:
“I am extremely excited to host the iPOP! Live-stream photoshoot with Mr. and Miss iPOP! during the worldwide convention broadcast. iPOP! is a leading source of new talent for the entertainment industry and glamour lifestyle industry. The talent discoveries and success stories over the past 18 years are phenomenal. Congratulations to the iPOP! team and to those pursuing their dreams.”
The Livestream will be broadcast to the iPOP LA Facebook page (https://fb.me/e/8xb1tFz16) on Wednesday, January 19 at 9:00a PST. Following the live broadcast, video of the live shoot will be viewable on iPOP LA’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
About Carl Dunn
Carl is the CEO of Pageantry, Talent, and Entertainment Services, Inc., publisher of both Pageantry magazine, featured in the blockbuster film Miss Congeniality, and PromTime magazine. Carl, whose family helped found the pageant and modeling competition industry in 1962, has been a featured industry expert for HBO, Behind the Scenes with Jeannie Mai during the Miss USA Pageant, the E! channel, The New York Times, Newsweek, the BBC, People magazine and Marie Clare. An industry veteran, Carl has produced and emceed countless local, state, and international events in both the pageant and modeling genres.
About Pageantry Magazine
Pageantry, distributed nationally and internationally for over 41 years, is the
leading industry voice and publication for the beauty, fashion, and modeling industries, covering such recognizable events as the Miss Universe Organization, the Miss America Organization, the A-List of the pageantry industry, the International Modeling and Talent Association, as well as supporting the major fashion markets of Atlanta, Dallas, and Chicago. Pageantry also promotes the nation's largest competitions for supplying new talent to the entertainment industry through the premier modeling and talent conventions held in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and New York City.
Follow Pageantry Magazine @pageantrymagazine on Instagram.
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! takes place every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations | info@ipopla.com | 310.463.7560
The selected winners are to be featured in a two-page full magazine spread of Pageantry Magazine with a photoshoot that is to be streamed Live on Wednesday, January 19 at 9:00a PST. The Livestream will be broadcast to Facebook Live, and give attendees and viewers a chance to see the behind-the-scenes workings of staging a high-fashion photoshoot with the newly selected Mr. and Miss iPOP. The photoshoot will also serve as the first mainstream publication that the selected Mr. and Miss iPOP will debut in.
Hosting the Livestream event will be accomplished and internationally recognized pageant industry veteran Carl Dunn, publisher of Pageantry Magazine and CEO of Pageantry, Talent, and Entertainment Services, Inc. In a brief statement to iPOP LA regarding the highly anticipated event, Carl shared the following:
“I am extremely excited to host the iPOP! Live-stream photoshoot with Mr. and Miss iPOP! during the worldwide convention broadcast. iPOP! is a leading source of new talent for the entertainment industry and glamour lifestyle industry. The talent discoveries and success stories over the past 18 years are phenomenal. Congratulations to the iPOP! team and to those pursuing their dreams.”
The Livestream will be broadcast to the iPOP LA Facebook page (https://fb.me/e/8xb1tFz16) on Wednesday, January 19 at 9:00a PST. Following the live broadcast, video of the live shoot will be viewable on iPOP LA’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
About Carl Dunn
Carl is the CEO of Pageantry, Talent, and Entertainment Services, Inc., publisher of both Pageantry magazine, featured in the blockbuster film Miss Congeniality, and PromTime magazine. Carl, whose family helped found the pageant and modeling competition industry in 1962, has been a featured industry expert for HBO, Behind the Scenes with Jeannie Mai during the Miss USA Pageant, the E! channel, The New York Times, Newsweek, the BBC, People magazine and Marie Clare. An industry veteran, Carl has produced and emceed countless local, state, and international events in both the pageant and modeling genres.
About Pageantry Magazine
Pageantry, distributed nationally and internationally for over 41 years, is the
leading industry voice and publication for the beauty, fashion, and modeling industries, covering such recognizable events as the Miss Universe Organization, the Miss America Organization, the A-List of the pageantry industry, the International Modeling and Talent Association, as well as supporting the major fashion markets of Atlanta, Dallas, and Chicago. Pageantry also promotes the nation's largest competitions for supplying new talent to the entertainment industry through the premier modeling and talent conventions held in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and New York City.
Follow Pageantry Magazine @pageantrymagazine on Instagram.
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! takes place every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations | info@ipopla.com | 310.463.7560
Contact
iPOP! LAContact
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Categories