DashStylists Partners with Alfred to Bring Beauty Services in Atlanta Upscale Apartment Buildings
Atlanta, GA, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DashStylist, a mobile in-home beauty services company, is excited to announce their partnership with Alfred, the leading resident experience and building management platform.
The partnership allows DashStylists to offer beauty services in high end residences where Alfred manages activities and services in Atlanta. DashStylists brings its expertise in at-home hair services, nails and makeup services, making it easy for residents to get what they need, without having to leave home.
DashStylists has been serving individuals through its website and app for more than a year, and recently launched a BtoB activity targeting apartment buildings, working spaces and aging care facilities. After early successes with local players, the partnership signed with Alfred is the first one of national scale.
The two companies began their collaboration with a 55+ luxury residence in Duluth. This first partnership will lead to the expansion of DashStylists to other apartment complexes in Atlanta, under Alfred’s management.
About Alfred
Alfred is the resident experience app that makes life easier. Founded in 2014, through tech-enabled resident services and community engagement offerings, Alfred builds intuitive support and personalized experiences into the most important space in our lives: our homes.
Alfred currently operates in 44 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Named by Fast Company as one of the Top 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World, Alfred has been recognized as a pioneer and thought-leader in the on-demand economy, investing in the local ecosystems and neighborhood businesses that give meaning to our communities.
About DashStylists.com:
DashStylists is a network of mobile hair stylists and barbers. DashStylists was founded in Atlanta by Gabrielle White (10+ years experience Master Cosmetologist), Pierre Dubois (seasoned tech entrepreneur) and Thomas Van Steenwinckel (20+ years of web developments).
Pierre Dubois
678-557-7374
www.dash-stylists.com
