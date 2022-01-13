Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Healing Educational Alternatives for Deserving Students, LLC and Health Connect America, Inc.
Port City, FL, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Healing Educational Alternatives for Deserving Students, LLC (“HEADS”) and Health Connect America, Inc. (“Health Connect America”).
HEADS, founded in February 2012, is a trauma-focused Medicaid therapeutic services provider to at-risk children and families. HEADS provides cognitive behavioral therapy to individuals and families, specialized therapeutic foster care, 24/7 crisis support, and congregate care.
Health Connect America is a multi-state behavioral health platform that treats a comprehensive mix of issues, including conduct disorder, substance abuse, autism disorders, and emotional disturbance. Health Connect America provides mental and behavioral health services to children, families, and adults across multiple states.
Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (“Palladium”) acquired Health Connect America in August 2021, which is Palladium’s seventh platform investment in the broader healthcare industry and the recent acquisitions bring the firm’s total investments in healthcare, including follow-on acquisitions, to 46 across its last four funds.
Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International added, “We are very excited about this transaction. We understood the client’s goal and presented multiple options for the client to consider. Health Connect America provides a large platform. This acquisition further extends its footprint into Florida. There is a great strategic fit between HEADS and Health Connect America. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”
