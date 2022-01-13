Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc. Kicks Off 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season
Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson Inc. (GSHH) is celebrating the national kick-off of Girl Scout Cookie Season, which will begin locally on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Pleasantville, NY, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc. (GSHH) is celebrating the national kickoff to the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season ahead of the council’s Cookie Season start date of Friday, February 11, 2022 when consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies. Girl Scouts will sell the new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite. Adventurefuls joins the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Tagalongs®.
This season, Girl Scouts are again selling cookies in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state, and CDC guidelines while still getting everyone’s favorite cookies to their customers. If you know a Girl Scout, ask how she’s selling cookies via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. In addition, beginning February 18, consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes.
Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.
Marie Reger, CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc. said, “The Girl Scout Cookie Program is an outstanding opportunity for girls to hone their business and interpersonal skills, not to mention the resilience, creativity, and flexibility our Girl Scouts have displayed throughout the past two years. We are so excited to kick off GSHH’s Girl Scout Cookie Season on Friday, February 11 and to see how girls throughout the Hudson Valley meet their goals this year.”
On-Demand Delivery Exclusively Powered by DoorDash, Available Friday, February 11, 2022.
Purchasing Girl Scout Cookies has never been easier. A new national collaboration with DoorDash, the on-demand delivery platform, ensures girls remain at the center of innovation as they offer consumers the option to order cookies on-demand. GSUSA and DoorDash are making it possible for consumers in the Hudson Valley, who don’t already know a Girl Scout to purchase cookies for on-demand delivery or for pickup at a nearby booth. As part of the entrepreneurial experience, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, while partnering with DoorDash’s technology and team. In Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, and Sullivan counties, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies beginning Friday, February 11, 2022 for pickup or delivery on DoorDash.com or the DoorDash app. As always, all proceeds benefit Girl Scout troops and Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc., powering amazing experiences for girls and facilitation of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
How To Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Season:
· If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.
· You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. Visit https://bit.ly/3E7ViYa for Terms and Conditions. Visit https://bit.ly/3Fajz0V for the SMS Privacy Policy.
· Visit DoorDash.com or download the app to find out if and when on-demand delivery is available in Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson by searching for “Girl Scouts.” If not immediately available, continue to check back in to find a local troop nearby.
· Beginning February 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery, or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.
Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson (GSHH) serves approximately 17,000 girl and 8,000 adult members over Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties. At GSHH they are part of a community of girls and women looking to experience new challenges, make friends, serve the community, and discover new skills and interest. GSHH offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.
Jennifer Donohue
Director, Marketing & Communications
Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc.
jdonohue@girlscoutshh.org
914-747-3080 ext. 720
