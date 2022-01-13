HostPapa Acquires Web Hosting Provider Osiris Communications
Burlington, Canada, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HostPapa, a leading global web hosting and cloud service provider for small and medium businesses (SMBs), announced today that it has acquired the web hosting provider service, Osiris Communications.
Based in Scottsdale, AZ and founded in 1997, Osiris Communications has always strived to offer their customers Rock Solid Hosting™. For over 20 years, Osiris has covered the demand of quality hosting in the Northern USA, by delivering a broad range of affordable services, including high-quality web hosting, domain registration, Virtual Private Server, Dedicated Servers, and eCommerce solutions.
“We are excited to add the Osiris Communication technology and ground coverage to our growing list of solutions to help small and medium businesses achieve their website goals with affordable enterprise-level performance,” said Jamie Opalchuk, HostPapa Founder and CEO. “We will be bundling the key features of Osiris Communications into our growing portfolio of managed services, including the consolidated PapaCare+ experience. We will also consolidate the service coverage using our pre-existing data centers and the new ones acquired from Osiris to provide the fastest and smoothest website experience in North America.”
“Osiris Communications has always strived to offer affordable and reliable hosting solutions for its customers, enabling them to have smooth-running websites regardless of the website size, and prides itself on offering them great support as they build their online presence,” noted Osiris’ founder, Brent Larson. “We believe HostPapa’s broad range of services and extensive experience in supporting the online growth of freelancers and businesses of all sizes makes them the ideal new haven for Osiris customers to continue their online journey with a flawless web hosting foundation.”
About HostPapa
HostPapa (www.hostpapa.com), based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses across the globe that started its journey in 2006. HostPapa is committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24-7 award-winning multilingual customer support provided by a team of experts.
