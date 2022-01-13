AUVESY GmbH and MDT Software, Inc. Join Forces to Form AUVESY-MDT as the Global Leader in Industrial Automation Software
From today, AUVESY-MDT moves forward with a joint product roadmap and under one brand. AUVESY-MDT now serves more than 2,500 leading manufacturers across more than 50 countries. The companies’ Never Stand Still mission is to ensure that customers around the world experience less down time in their production.
Alpharetta, GA, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AUVESY-MDT moving forward as one brand and with a joint product roadmap for the future.
AUVESY GmbH and MDT Software, Inc. today announce the creation of AUVESY-MDT, a leader in industrial automation software.
Hg, a leading software and services investor, invested in both AUVESY and MDT Software earlier in 2021. Recognising the high quality and complementary solutions provided by both companies, AUVESY and MDT Software have come together, positioning the business as a global leader to support the industrial sector’s rapid digitalization.
From today, AUVESY-MDT moves forward with a joint product roadmap and under one brand. AUVESY-MDT now serves more than 2,500 leading manufacturers across more than 50 countries. The companies’ Never Stand Still mission is to ensure that customers around the world experience less down time in their production.
Combining AUVESY and MDT Software brings together 47 years of expertise and experience in industrial automation, complementary geographic coverage in Europe and North America, and aligns distribution efforts to deliver high-quality solutions to an even larger number of customers. The combination will also enable AUVESY-MDT to leverage future product investments and accelerate innovations, combining features and device libraries and the transition to a subscription model.
Dr. Tim Weckerle, CEO of AUVESY-MDT: “Today’s announcement signals the best of both worlds for our employees, our customers and our future. We decided on a name that would stay true to the trust and heritage that has been hard-earned by both businesses over the last few decades. This hard work has led us to each other, at an inflection point of growth in our industry. To fully reach our potential and serve this demand, we have put together the very best that the industry has to offer.”
Gary Gillespie, President of Americas of AUVESY-MDT: “Together the AUVESY-MDT combination will further improve our products and customer service to make digitalization easier for our customers, while reducing downtime, aiding in compliance and reducing cyber risk. We’re truly excited about what this means for all of our futures.”
Benedikt Joeris, Director at Hg “Both businesses are pioneers of industrial version control software and have built very strong businesses in Europe and North America. Together AUVESY-MDT forms an exceptional business, bringing together a truly talented team, enabling better solutions to customers whilst driving innovation and adoption across two continents.”
Media Contacts:
Germany:
AUVESY GmbH
Franziska Klostermann
Head of Marketing
Phone: +49 6341 6810-456
Email: Franziska.Klostermann@auvesy.de
USA:
MDT Software
Michelle Meyer
Director of Marketing
Phone: +1.678.297.1016
Email: Michelle.Meyer@MDT-Software.com
About AUVESY-MDT
AUVESY-MDT develops software to provide disaster recovery, version control, change detection and management for smart production machinery and other devices, used in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. AUVESY-MDT solutions back up key machine programming and produce intuitive documentation of changes, simplifying maintenance and aiding in plant optimization. Downtime is significantly reduced, due to easy and reliable code management, trouble shooting and disaster recovery. For more information visit:
www.auvesy.com
www.mdt-software.com
About Hg
Hg is a growth platform for software and services champions, focused on backing businesses that change how we all do business. Deep technology expertise, complemented by vertical application specialisation and dedicated operational support, provides a compelling proposition to management teams looking to scale their businesses.
Hg has funds under management of around $40 billion, with an investment team of over 140 professionals, plus a portfolio team of around 40 operators, providing practical support to help our businesses to realise their growth ambitions. Based in London, Munich and New York, Hg has a portfolio of over 35 software and technology businesses, worth around $92 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 55,000 employees globally, growing at over 20% per year. Visitwww.hgcapital.com for more information.
AUVESY GmbH and MDT Software, Inc. today announce the creation of AUVESY-MDT, a leader in industrial automation software.
Hg, a leading software and services investor, invested in both AUVESY and MDT Software earlier in 2021. Recognising the high quality and complementary solutions provided by both companies, AUVESY and MDT Software have come together, positioning the business as a global leader to support the industrial sector’s rapid digitalization.
From today, AUVESY-MDT moves forward with a joint product roadmap and under one brand. AUVESY-MDT now serves more than 2,500 leading manufacturers across more than 50 countries. The companies’ Never Stand Still mission is to ensure that customers around the world experience less down time in their production.
Combining AUVESY and MDT Software brings together 47 years of expertise and experience in industrial automation, complementary geographic coverage in Europe and North America, and aligns distribution efforts to deliver high-quality solutions to an even larger number of customers. The combination will also enable AUVESY-MDT to leverage future product investments and accelerate innovations, combining features and device libraries and the transition to a subscription model.
Dr. Tim Weckerle, CEO of AUVESY-MDT: “Today’s announcement signals the best of both worlds for our employees, our customers and our future. We decided on a name that would stay true to the trust and heritage that has been hard-earned by both businesses over the last few decades. This hard work has led us to each other, at an inflection point of growth in our industry. To fully reach our potential and serve this demand, we have put together the very best that the industry has to offer.”
Gary Gillespie, President of Americas of AUVESY-MDT: “Together the AUVESY-MDT combination will further improve our products and customer service to make digitalization easier for our customers, while reducing downtime, aiding in compliance and reducing cyber risk. We’re truly excited about what this means for all of our futures.”
Benedikt Joeris, Director at Hg “Both businesses are pioneers of industrial version control software and have built very strong businesses in Europe and North America. Together AUVESY-MDT forms an exceptional business, bringing together a truly talented team, enabling better solutions to customers whilst driving innovation and adoption across two continents.”
Media Contacts:
Germany:
AUVESY GmbH
Franziska Klostermann
Head of Marketing
Phone: +49 6341 6810-456
Email: Franziska.Klostermann@auvesy.de
USA:
MDT Software
Michelle Meyer
Director of Marketing
Phone: +1.678.297.1016
Email: Michelle.Meyer@MDT-Software.com
About AUVESY-MDT
AUVESY-MDT develops software to provide disaster recovery, version control, change detection and management for smart production machinery and other devices, used in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. AUVESY-MDT solutions back up key machine programming and produce intuitive documentation of changes, simplifying maintenance and aiding in plant optimization. Downtime is significantly reduced, due to easy and reliable code management, trouble shooting and disaster recovery. For more information visit:
www.auvesy.com
www.mdt-software.com
About Hg
Hg is a growth platform for software and services champions, focused on backing businesses that change how we all do business. Deep technology expertise, complemented by vertical application specialisation and dedicated operational support, provides a compelling proposition to management teams looking to scale their businesses.
Hg has funds under management of around $40 billion, with an investment team of over 140 professionals, plus a portfolio team of around 40 operators, providing practical support to help our businesses to realise their growth ambitions. Based in London, Munich and New York, Hg has a portfolio of over 35 software and technology businesses, worth around $92 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 55,000 employees globally, growing at over 20% per year. Visitwww.hgcapital.com for more information.
Contact
AUVESY-MDTContact
Michelle Meyer
678-297-1016
www.mdt-software.com
Michelle Meyer
678-297-1016
www.mdt-software.com
Categories