AUVESY GmbH and MDT Software, Inc. Join Forces to Form AUVESY-MDT as the Global Leader in Industrial Automation Software

From today, AUVESY-MDT moves forward with a joint product roadmap and under one brand. AUVESY-MDT now serves more than 2,500 leading manufacturers across more than 50 countries. The companies’ Never Stand Still mission is to ensure that customers around the world experience less down time in their production.