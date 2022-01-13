Defense Strategies Institute Organizes 10th Anniversary Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 10th iteration of the Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit taking place this March 16-17, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland.
National Harbor, MD, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit is a ‘Town-Hall’ style forum that will bring together experts from within Department of Defense, academia, and industry to discuss the integration of UxS capabilities across domains as well as the utilization of robotics in sustainment and manufacturing in support of the DoD.
DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and communities.
2022 Confirmed Speakers Include:
Christopher C. O'Donnell, SES
Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition
LtGen Karsten Heckl, USMC
Commanding General, MCCDC; Deputy Commandant for CD&I Headquarters
USMC
BGen James Adams, USMC
Deputy Director for Requirements and Capability Development, J8
Joint Staff
Dr. Jason Stack, SES
Technical Director
ONR
CAPT Michael D. Brasseur, USN
Commodore, Task Force 59
Commander Unmanned & Artificial Intelligence Integration
Jean-Charles (JC) Ledé
Autonomy Technical Advisor
Air Force Research Laboratory
COL Joseph “Scott” Anderson, USA
PM, Unmanned Aircraft Systems
PEO Aviation
Topics will include:
- Moving from a platform centric approach to a capability centric approach
- How each Service is developing open systems and commonalities to support faster innovation and integration across capabilities and what industry and mission partners need to know
- Autonomous navigation and decision making in denied environments and unknown terrain
- Utilizing robotics as key enabling technologies for sustainment and manufacturing for DoD
- Improving human – machine communication
- The Army’s next generation of robotic combat vehicles
- Accelerating the US Navy’s Unmanned Systems Campaign in Support of Distributed Maritime Operations
- Supporting the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 with Enhanced Uxs / Robotic Capabilities
- Enhancing partnerships for greater innovation at AFWERX including electric propulsion, manufacturing, and V-TOL
- Improving cross-domain capabilities of UxS: Integrating UxS assets into a JADC2 construct
Seating is limited
To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at unmanned.dsigroup.org.
Contact
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
unmanned.dsigroup.org/
