Defense Strategies Institute Organizes 10th Anniversary Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit

National Harbor, MD, January 13, 2022 --( PR.com )-- DSI’s Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit is a ‘Town-Hall’ style forum that will bring together experts from within Department of Defense, academia, and industry to discuss the integration of UxS capabilities across domains as well as the utilization of robotics in sustainment and manufacturing in support of the DoD.DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the events content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and communities.2022 Confirmed Speakers Include:Christopher C. O'Donnell, SESPerforming the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for AcquisitionLtGen Karsten Heckl, USMCCommanding General, MCCDC; Deputy Commandant for CD&I HeadquartersUSMCBGen James Adams, USMCDeputy Director for Requirements and Capability Development, J8Joint StaffDr. Jason Stack, SESTechnical DirectorONRCAPT Michael D. Brasseur, USNCommodore, Task Force 59Commander Unmanned & Artificial Intelligence IntegrationJean-Charles (JC) LedéAutonomy Technical AdvisorAir Force Research LaboratoryCOL Joseph “Scott” Anderson, USAPM, Unmanned Aircraft SystemsPEO AviationTopics will include:- Moving from a platform centric approach to a capability centric approach- How each Service is developing open systems and commonalities to support faster innovation and integration across capabilities and what industry and mission partners need to know- Autonomous navigation and decision making in denied environments and unknown terrain- Utilizing robotics as key enabling technologies for sustainment and manufacturing for DoD- Improving human – machine communication- The Army’s next generation of robotic combat vehicles- Accelerating the US Navy’s Unmanned Systems Campaign in Support of Distributed Maritime Operations- Supporting the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 with Enhanced Uxs / Robotic Capabilities- Enhancing partnerships for greater innovation at AFWERX including electric propulsion, manufacturing, and V-TOL- Improving cross-domain capabilities of UxS: Integrating UxS assets into a JADC2 constructSeating is limitedTo allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Unmanned Systems & Robotics Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at unmanned.dsigroup.org.