Jubilance, Clinically-Proven PMS Relief Supplement, Gets Makeover for 2022
Women's Wellness company Jubilance offers suite of free wellness resources to help women feel their best all month long. Resources include therapist-designed guided meditations for specific PMS symptoms, a PMS research library, curated women's health guides, podcasts, playlists and more. Clinically proven PMS relief supplement Jubilance announces new label makeover for 2022 to better reflect that jubilant feeling of freedom from PMS anxiety, gloominess, stress and irritability.
San Diego, CA, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jubilance TM, the women-led clinically proven PMS relief supplement brand, announces a brand new look for its products for the new year.
“It was time for a makeover that allowed our products to better reflect how women feel when taking Jubilance,” says Kathy Cash, Jubilance Founder. “It’s calm and strong, bright and fresh, stylish and one-of-a-kind, just like every woman that uses Jubilance to feel her best all month long.”
Although the label has a fresh new look, Jubilance still contains the same clinically-proven oxaloacetate formula thousands of women rely on worldwide to keep PMS mood symptoms at bay. Powered by the patented compound “thermally stabilized oxaloacetate” (OAA) and paired with Vitamin C to ensure maximum bioavailability, Jubilance is clinically proven to relieve PMS mood symptoms – in placebo-controlled clinical trials peer-reviewed by the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Science, just one month of Jubilance significantly relieved PMS-related anxiety, gloominess, irritability, and stress.
Jubilance’s sister products, Jubilance for PMS and Uplift Lozenges, work together to offer the most scientific, comprehensive PMS mood symptom relief available today.
“From the beginning, our mission has simply been to help more women feel their best all month long. When women can step into their most authentic self, the world smiles,” says Cash. “Since launching just three short years ago, women have already taken more than a million doses of Jubilance. Almost every day now, I read another message from a customer about how Jubilance has changed their life.”
Alongside the premium PMS relief supplements produced by the brand, Jubilance also runs The Jubilance Sisterhood, a celebration of womanhood and a comprehensive suite of free resources designed to help women thrive at every stage of their cycle. The Jubilance Sisterhood offers:
Therapist-designed guided meditations to get through specific PMS mood symptoms,
Podcast Weekly Woman and online magazine The Jubilee to spotlight feats of all walks of women, from our lifetime achievements to everyday victories,
Spotify Playlist Motivational Monday, updated weekly with a new upbeat mix of hidden gems and pop classics to keep you motivated, jubilant and dancing,
An ever-growing scientific research library of the latest PMS research, free from gatekeepers, so you can find out for yourself what science can tell us about how to take back control of your physical and emotional health,
Community forums, healthy recipes, curated women’s health guides and much more.
“After Jubilance offers relief from a lifelong struggle with PMS, there is a new journey to take,” says Cash. “The journey to discovering your best self and designing a new life without PMS. That is why we put so much care into The Jubilance Sisterhood. It’s important for us to not just help relieve PMS, but continue to support women as they design their new post-PMS lifestyle.”
More information about Jubilance can be found at jubilance.com. Full data of the peer-reviewed science supporting Jubilance’s efficacy can be found at jubilance.com/clinical-trials.
Jubilance ™ is created by biotechnology research and development firm Terra Biological LLC and based in San Diego, California.
About Terra Biological LLC
Terra Biological is a leader in the discovery and development of a new class of therapeutic compounds that target the metabolic environment. Established in 2006, the company has leveraged research into the cellular aging process to develop unique, small molecules that are designed to change gene expression and enhance metabolic processes. Terra Biological is a privately-held life sciences company based in San Diego, California.
Devon Lantry
858-947-5722
