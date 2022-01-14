Revive Welcomes Brittany Zamora as Underwriter and Transaction Coordinator
Zamora will join Revive’s administrative team as an in-house underwriter.
Irvine, CA, January 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Brittany Zamora has joined real estate agency Revive in their Orange County, California office as a Transaction Coordinator and Underwriter. Ms. Zamora will work closely with the company’s agents, service providers, and brokers to ensure that every homeowner gets the full benefit of home renovations by using the company’s proven process. This includes creative negotiation of maximum value for renovation projects and quality support throughout renovation stages.
Zamora has been in the real estate industry for the past 2.5 years working in Title and Escrow and acting as a licensed Realtor. Her passion for project-based real estate and helping homeowners achieve their real estate goals made Revive a perfect match for her. "I feel so honored to be a part of the Revive Team. To me, it's very gratifying to be working with a fun, supportive group that aims to improve the lives of homeowners,” said Zamora. “I love this team and can't wait to see all we accomplish together in 2022!"
Born and raised in the Bay Area, Zamora moved to Orange County in 2014 to attend Chapman University earning a degree in Strategic and Corporate Communications and minoring in Leadership Studies. Her background and passion for real estate and helping homeowners makes her a perfect fit for the quickly-growing Revive team.
Revive invests in homeowners’ profits by fronting the cost for home repairs and renovations with no interest, fees, or financing. Their innovative approach helps homeowners attract more buyers and helps them sell faster, guaranteeing them a higher selling price.
About Revive: Revive HQ LLC is located in Irvine, California. By fronting the cost of pre-sale home improvements and offering guaranteed trade-in offers, Revive offers agents the opportunity to increase the value of their client's homes. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com.
