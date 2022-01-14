SMC Corporation Exhibits at World of Concrete in Las Vegas, Jan. 18-20
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at World of Concrete in Las Vegas at the Convention Center, North Hall, Booth N1671, January 18-20. The World of Concrete is the industry’s largest annual event for concrete and masonry professionals with total attendance at 60,000+ of industry professionals from around the world. World of Concrete is evolving and plays an integral role in facilitating improvements in sustainability in its impacts towards environmental and social responsibility.
Noblesville, IN, January 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SMC will showcase its catalog of automation and process components supporting: Batch Plants, Batching Equipment, Pneumatic Conveying Systems and Dust Control Equipment OEMs and endusers.
SMC automation and process components:
JSXFA 2-Port Dust Collector Jet Pulse Valve – is rated for 10 million cycles for extended longevity in reverse jet dust collector applications.
UV Resistant Products – Robust fittings and tubing designed for prolonged outdoor exposure.
AMG Water Removal System – Removes 99% of moisture and liquids trapped inside air tubing.
VBA Air Pressure Booster Regulators – Increase pressure by up to two times while reducing product size by 40%.
Environmental Resistant Actuators – Pneumatic stainless steel cylinders rated for IP65 and IP67 protection.
IDFB/IDU Refrigerated Air Dryers – Protect and extend the cycle life of downstream pneumatic components by lowering the dew point of compressed air with refrigerated air dryers.
Visit SMC's Booth N1671, North Hall– Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
January 18-20 (T-Th) 9:30 – 5:00
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
