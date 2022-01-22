Gartex Texprocess India Concludes on a High Note with Positive Business Sentiments
Setting the industry up for a post-pandemic future, Gartex Texprocess India concluded on a fruitful note underlining the dynamic domestic marketplace and the opportunities it offers. Through 5 focused segments and the co-located Screen Print India and Denim Show, the platform brought together 145 exhibitors with over 300 brands and more than 800 products on display.
Delhi, India, January 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gartex Texprocess India, the most comprehensive B2B exhibition on garmenting and textile machinery, fabric accessories, and allied industries returned to Delhi with its first-ever post-pandemic edition this December. The combined showcase of textiles and garment machineries, digital and screen-printing technologies, and denim innovations and trends attracted 10,158 business visitors over its three-day course. The buoyant business atmosphere was further complemented by the visit of Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Shri Vijoy Kumar Singh, who highlighted the focus of India government to formulate a scheme to incentivize manufacturing of textiles machinery in India leading to intense discussions on domestic collaborations and an optimistic outlook among the fraternity.
Targeting the future of fashion through advancements in garment machinery, innovative fabrics, embroideries and trims, denim collections, as well as screen-printing technologies and its rising applications, the platform brought the textile value chain together through its dedicated product zones of Embroidery zone, Digitex show, Fabrics & Trims show. The specialty areas made product sourcing easy for its business visitors.
Screen Printing segment remains strong for the textile printing industry
Screen printing plays a major role in today’s fashion industry and holds a prominent position among brands for high volume production. With technological developments in this space, screen printing has also made the fashion business more economical than ever.
Denim Show: a major attraction at Gartex Texprocess India
One of the central attractions at the show, the Denim Zone with its unique art installation, a dedicated trend area, and blended product showcases made waves among the buyers. The Denim show witnessed remarkable participation from 25 of India’s prominent Denim mills paving way for potential partnerships.
Asia’s largest denim producer, Jindal Worldwide Ltd reported to have received a great footfall of International buyers from the show. Mr Amit Jindal, Managing Director shared: “We have been getting great responses from the show year after year. this time we are surprised to see a lot of customers coming from outside of India like Peru, South America, Columbia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Turkey. So we really see that this show is going international and it is giving us a great business response.”
About the Organiser
MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand.
Background information on Messe Frankfurt
The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress, and event organizer with its own exhibition grounds. The Group employs approximately 2,300* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 30 subsidiaries around the world. In 2021, the company had to contend with the challenges posed by the pandemic for the second consecutive year. Annual sales will be approximately €140* million after having been as high as €736 million in 2019 before the pandemic. Even in difficult times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are globally networked with our industry sectors. We have close ties with our industry sectors and serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations, and Services business fields. One of the Group’s key USPs is its closely knit global sales network, which extends throughout the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organizing and running their events. We are expanding our digital expertise with new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel, and food services. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).
