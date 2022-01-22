Gartex Texprocess India Concludes on a High Note with Positive Business Sentiments

Setting the industry up for a post-pandemic future, Gartex Texprocess India concluded on a fruitful note underlining the dynamic domestic marketplace and the opportunities it offers. Through 5 focused segments and the co-located Screen Print India and Denim Show, the platform brought together 145 exhibitors with over 300 brands and more than 800 products on display.