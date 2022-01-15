Infinite Computer Solutions is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™
Rockville, MD, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Infinite Computer Solutions has been Great Place to Work®-Certified™ in India (from Jan 2022 to Jan 2023). A great workplace is not just a desirable attribute for Infinite, but it's fundamental to our value system. Infinite is proud of the employees who trust the organization and take pride in their work for customers, partners, and communities.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.
"Employees are what makes Infinite Computer Solutions a distinguished workplace with trust, culture, and harmony," said Sanjay Govil, Founder and Chairman of Infinite Computer Solutions. "With Infinite's self-inspired and people-driven culture, every employee feels respected and valued for who they are. So today, it's a proud moment for all of us to be recognized by the world's largest and most respected study of workplace excellence."
In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. In addition, hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For AllTM.
The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work for all and role model being "For All" Leaders.
About Infinite Computer Solutions:
Infinite is a global technology solution provider headquartered in Rockville, Md. The company provides business technology solutions and product engineering services for telecom, Hi-tech, healthcare, media & entertainment, insurance, banking & financial services, retail, public sector, travel and transport, and government. With the proprietary frameworks, platforms, accelerators, and domain experts, Infinite has been solving challenges for Fortune 1000 companies since 2001. Core service offerings include business transformation, digitalization, cloud services, application development management services, quality engineering and assurance, product/platform engineering, infrastructure services, and Talent Management platforms. For more information, please visit www.infinite.com.
