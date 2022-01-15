Aelius LED New Product Line Roots Them Into Horticulture
New Light Recipe Technology is Ideal for the Microgreen Grower.
Sudbury, Canada, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Canadian-based company, Aelius LED has developed a new 20 Watt LED series, providing growers with an easily interchangeable system that responds to the specific growing needs of their plants.
"Aelius produced three different light recipes in the LED tubes to meet the unique needs of indoor farmers of a variety of low light demanding crops," said Ryan Kirwan, CEO of Aelius LED. "With three light recipes available, growers have the ability to select the spectrum that is best suited for their individual needs."
Planned for release in early 2022, the Aelius 20W LED tube is available in three recipes, two of which were specifically designed for indoor farmers looking to improve their production time and increase yield while improving genetic expression.
One of the challenges with microgreens is providing plants with the light intensity they need for quality growth without compromising flavor and quality. "The spectrums we have developed are designed to not only increase efficiency but to allow growers to enter into the market with an unmatched quality crop," said Kirwan.
From a practical standpoint, the Aelius 20w LED tube seamlessly fits into the client's existing infrastructure, easily replacing old technology in the grow room.
Aelius prides themselves on being innovators in the LED space, which includes investing the time to discover the specific challenges that their consumers are facing, and developing the LED products that offer solutions right from seed.
The 5000K provides growers with a warm colour spectrum that was customized to provide the ideal environment for leafy greens and other indoor farming crops with lower light demands. For increased height and heartier greens the Aelius 5000K + 660nm & 730nm is the ideal formula. "This spectrum provides all the benefits of the standard 5000K spectrum with the added red and far red diodes for the extra punch of genetic expression perfect for bigger leafy greens that have more unique lighting demands, " said Kirwan.
The Aelius 20W LED tube is a classic and practical design that provides an LED alternative to the traditional T5 and T8 fixtures. The user can daisy chain the tubes together to suit their needs on a large scale. Each fixture comes with end caps for easy mounting and cleaning.
The LED tube is available in three different light recipes, 6500K for cloning cannabis, as well as 5000K and 5000K + 660nm & 730nm for greens and other vegetables. Spectrums are sold in packs of four to provide you with the coverage you need while saving on costs.
The lights will be released as soon as they have obtained all certifications.
Aelius LED is a research-led LED company committed to innovating a variety of horticultural LED products for all stages of a plant's life cycle. Aelius offers premium customer solutions and believe in the value of quality-built products that is backed up with their premium trial and superior customer service model. At Aelius, all of their customers and partners become a part of the #AeliusFam.
