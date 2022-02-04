YAS Limo Introduces Timely, At-the-Door Limousine Services in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Abu Dhabi residents and tourists can now benefit from the luxury limousine chauffeur service without any hassle.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With traffic jams being a constant occurrence in the Abu Dhabi, UAE, car rides can be highly stressful and frustrating. Unfortunately, many car ride services in the region are not punctual, resulting in missed appointments, delayed flights, and inconvenience.
Based on a client-first philosophy, YAS Limo is an emerging luxury limo and chauffeur company in Abu Dhabi, UAE that is proud to introduce timely and smooth luxury transportation services to its clients. The company takes pride in being ultra-modern and is committed to providing a punctual, 24x7 luxury limo service, streamlined to cut down last-minute delays and hassles for travelers. Their staff go the extra mile to provide their clients with an unparalleled car ride experience. Their cars are equipped with the latest technology and features to ensure their clients have a memorable, stress-free ride, whether alone or with someone.
A representative of the company said: "Punctuality, quality, and trust are some of the integral values of our company. We're not just another pick-and-drop transportation company; we're a luxury chauffeur company dedicated to providing a personalized car ride experience to clients that won’t get from regular car services. Time is a luxury when you’re in a place like the UAE. At Yas Limo, we understand this, and that's why we’ve trained chauffeurs to be punctual and professional."
The company has introduced a fleet of classy luxury limos customized to meet residents’ and tourists’ different needs. Their limo services can be availed round-the-clock for airports travels, wedding and parties, nights out, corporate events, sporting events, family tours, romantic rides, sightseeing, anniversaries, dinner dates, shopping, theater trips and more.
About YAS Limo
YAS Limo is a luxury limo and chauffeur company in Abu Dhabi, UAE, that takes pride in its affordable and timely services. The company has a fleet of limos to suit their clients' specific needs. Those interested in availing their services can learn more about the company through the contact details below.
Contact Details
Phone: 026669991, 0565033055
Fax:026652662
Email: info@yaslimo.ae
Facebook: http://yaslimo.ae/images/fb.png
Instagram: http://yaslimo.ae/images/gp.png
Twitter: http://yaslimo.ae/images/tw.png
Based on a client-first philosophy, YAS Limo is an emerging luxury limo and chauffeur company in Abu Dhabi, UAE that is proud to introduce timely and smooth luxury transportation services to its clients. The company takes pride in being ultra-modern and is committed to providing a punctual, 24x7 luxury limo service, streamlined to cut down last-minute delays and hassles for travelers. Their staff go the extra mile to provide their clients with an unparalleled car ride experience. Their cars are equipped with the latest technology and features to ensure their clients have a memorable, stress-free ride, whether alone or with someone.
A representative of the company said: "Punctuality, quality, and trust are some of the integral values of our company. We're not just another pick-and-drop transportation company; we're a luxury chauffeur company dedicated to providing a personalized car ride experience to clients that won’t get from regular car services. Time is a luxury when you’re in a place like the UAE. At Yas Limo, we understand this, and that's why we’ve trained chauffeurs to be punctual and professional."
The company has introduced a fleet of classy luxury limos customized to meet residents’ and tourists’ different needs. Their limo services can be availed round-the-clock for airports travels, wedding and parties, nights out, corporate events, sporting events, family tours, romantic rides, sightseeing, anniversaries, dinner dates, shopping, theater trips and more.
About YAS Limo
YAS Limo is a luxury limo and chauffeur company in Abu Dhabi, UAE, that takes pride in its affordable and timely services. The company has a fleet of limos to suit their clients' specific needs. Those interested in availing their services can learn more about the company through the contact details below.
Contact Details
Phone: 026669991, 0565033055
Fax:026652662
Email: info@yaslimo.ae
Facebook: http://yaslimo.ae/images/fb.png
Instagram: http://yaslimo.ae/images/gp.png
Twitter: http://yaslimo.ae/images/tw.png
Contact
YAS LimoContact
Aftab Khawaja
+971 56 402 7111
https://www.yaslimo.ae
Aftab Khawaja
+971 56 402 7111
https://www.yaslimo.ae
Categories