Vitex Resolves a Critical Transceiver Supply Issue for a Leading Network Testing Company
Englewood Cliffs, NJ, January 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vitex, a leading supplier of fiber optic modules, recently announced their success in securing a hard-to-find transceiver for a leading network testing company. The success underscores their expanded capabilities to offer custom solutions to their many clients in the datacom and telecom industries as well as their ability to service an array of applications to meet growing business needs.
The customer had an urgent need to obtain this module quickly but was unable to obtain the product. Vendors had phased out the 3.1G transceiver they needed in favor of more popular and more profitable higher-speed modules.
The Vitex product team immediately studied their technical specifications. Vitex was able to quickly source the product from their extensive network of international partners and put samples in the client’s hands for testing and validation. The entire end-to-end process from customer request, identifying the product, testing the module and delivery took just six weeks.
“Vitex was very responsive and worked with us to secure inventory,” according to the client’s hardware engineering manager who also spoke highly of Vitex’ technical expertise, logistical capabilities and ability to respond immediately to their needs.
The successful acquisition of the transceiver highlights the continuous growth of Vitex’ pre-qualified network of vendors, the company’s deep technical expertise, vast resources and ability to tailor solutions to customer needs. With many manufacturers focusing on 40G, 100G, and even higher rates, lower rate transceivers are getting hard to source.
Craig Polk, Product Manager at Vitex, elaborated on how Vitex was able to help. “These networks are going away but they’re still needed. There’s millions of customers on legacy systems and test equipment companies have to support 3,rd, 4th or 5th generation equipment. In order to help this customer, we had to verify that the product we were offering was compatible with their technology and check it across multiple channels. Vitex, a smaller, more nimble, customer-focused company with decades of industry experience, was uniquely positioned to handle this. We can provide solutions for business that larger, newer companies may not be equipped to do.”
As demands for data-on-the-go place a heavy burden on mobile networks worldwide causing companies to upgrade, they are scrambling to support the technology they already have with specialized products they need quickly.
About Vitex
Vitex is a leader in providing high performance solutions for fiber optic communications. The company offers local US-based technical support and provides customers with a product team with decades of engineering experience. Since 2003, Vitex, headquartered in New Jersey, has been working with an array of high-quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America.
The customer had an urgent need to obtain this module quickly but was unable to obtain the product. Vendors had phased out the 3.1G transceiver they needed in favor of more popular and more profitable higher-speed modules.
The Vitex product team immediately studied their technical specifications. Vitex was able to quickly source the product from their extensive network of international partners and put samples in the client’s hands for testing and validation. The entire end-to-end process from customer request, identifying the product, testing the module and delivery took just six weeks.
“Vitex was very responsive and worked with us to secure inventory,” according to the client’s hardware engineering manager who also spoke highly of Vitex’ technical expertise, logistical capabilities and ability to respond immediately to their needs.
The successful acquisition of the transceiver highlights the continuous growth of Vitex’ pre-qualified network of vendors, the company’s deep technical expertise, vast resources and ability to tailor solutions to customer needs. With many manufacturers focusing on 40G, 100G, and even higher rates, lower rate transceivers are getting hard to source.
Craig Polk, Product Manager at Vitex, elaborated on how Vitex was able to help. “These networks are going away but they’re still needed. There’s millions of customers on legacy systems and test equipment companies have to support 3,rd, 4th or 5th generation equipment. In order to help this customer, we had to verify that the product we were offering was compatible with their technology and check it across multiple channels. Vitex, a smaller, more nimble, customer-focused company with decades of industry experience, was uniquely positioned to handle this. We can provide solutions for business that larger, newer companies may not be equipped to do.”
As demands for data-on-the-go place a heavy burden on mobile networks worldwide causing companies to upgrade, they are scrambling to support the technology they already have with specialized products they need quickly.
About Vitex
Vitex is a leader in providing high performance solutions for fiber optic communications. The company offers local US-based technical support and provides customers with a product team with decades of engineering experience. Since 2003, Vitex, headquartered in New Jersey, has been working with an array of high-quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America.
Contact
Vitex LLCContact
Michael Ko
201-296-0145
www.vitextech.com
Michael Ko
201-296-0145
www.vitextech.com
Categories