Imperium Data Hires Kolbe as Senior Business Development Executive
Cedar Rapids, IA, February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Imperium Data hired Ben Kolbe as Senior Business Development Executive, Midwest Territory.
Kolbe brings with him, nearly fourteen years of experience in the telecommunications realm of Information Technology. He has worked with Manufacturers and focusing on the engineering and construction of Information Technology products. Kolbe holds an Associate Degree from Kirkwood Community College.
Prior to joining Imperium Data, Kolbe worked with Windstream Communications where he was configuring and creating new networks. Kolbe has had a unique path in the telecommunications industry and brings an immense amount of product knowledge.
About Imperium Data
Imperium Data is an award-winning provider of Information Technology solutions, talent, and engineering services for businesses, governments, and education. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida. For more information about the company, visit our website.
Dani Minogue
813-553-6712
www.imperiumdata.com
