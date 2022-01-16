10 Feast Turns One. A Milestone Birthday with Big Consumer Benefits.
Elk Grove Village, IL, January 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 10 Feast just celebrated a major milestone as a company – their first full year in business. This monumental moment for the meal delivery company is only possible because of the support and loyalty of their customers, and 10 Feast is very thankful for that. To celebrate one year in business, the company launched a new website loaded with customer-requested features. The new site includes:
1. Subscription and a la carte meal options to give ordering flexibility
2. Multiple menus focused on providing diet specific meal options sorted by category (Keto, Gluten Free, Low Calorie, and more)
3. Loyalty program to benefit long-term customers.
4. Refer a Friend feature to share great food with family and friends
The new 10 Feast website will cater to the needs of their customers and enhance the user-experience.
About 10 Feast:
10 Feast, a family owned, and operated company.
From Chefs to Event Planners our family members want to bring the feasts they created to everyone’s home table. With that desire, we created a family owned and operated food delivery service company dedicated to delivering Chef inspired recipes with fresh and flavorful ingredients.
“We put a lot of thought into our meals by working collaboratively with our chef to create delicious, nutritious meals that are ready to enjoy in minutes,” says Caroline Eimerman, CMO and Co-Founder of 10 Feast.
10 Feast takes great pride in the meals we prepare for our customers. The are proud to offer a range of food options based on dietary needs. We also offer meal options for individuals, families, and even make meals crafted especially for kids. We offer free delivery and do not charge for cancellations. Check out the 10 Feast website to learn more about the company and view available meals.
Caroline Eimerman
847-957-1759
10feast.com
