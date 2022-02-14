Tata Agrico Celebrates Kisan Diwas with the Farmers of Bengal
TATA Agrico celebrates National Farmers Day with the farmers of Deganga, Beldanga and Katwa, West Bengal.
Kolkata, India, February 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Kisan Diwas" in India is celebrated every year on December 23 throughout the nation for the invaluable contribution of the farmers, who are the pillars behind the economy of our country.
West Bengal is mainly dependent on agriculture and keeping this in mind and celebrating the hard work of the farmers Tata Agrico, took some wonderful efforts this year. Tata Agrico, the oldest brand of Tata Steel, has been manufacturing and selling the equipment required by the kisans including hoes, shovels, sickles, crowbars, pickaxes, and a variety of hammers for almost a century now since the year 1925.
Farmers happen to be the prime consumers of Tata Agrico and as a brand, they have strived to reach them and to interact with them. This year on Kisan Diwas, Tata Agrico also took an initiative to meet these pillars of the nation and celebrate their contribution.
While celebrating their contributions the brand maintained all the precautions of COVID-19, as team Tata Agrico reached different areas of West Bengal and organized a ceremony with farmers to know them better and spend time with them. There were some small giveaways arranged from the brand. Tools such as Hoe, Shovel and Pickaxe which are extremely useful in agriculture were gifted to the farmers by Tata Agrico. The event was covered on social media to reach a wider audience and was shared on various social platforms. Check it out on Tata Agrico's Facebook page: rb.gy/81nr9k.
The farmers who have been using Tata Agrico’s agricultural tools were asked about how they feel about using these tools, to which one of their spokespersons told that, "Tata Agrico’s products are durable, strong and last for long."
Through this initiative, the brand has tried reaching out to the farmers on ground and speaking to them to understand their farming techniques better.
Tata Agrico is committed to the safety, health, and wellbeing of all the members, employees, channel partners and communities. The brand stresses quality processes and is ISO 9001:2008 certified.
