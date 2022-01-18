SkillsArt Presents a Resource to Learn Trading in the Financial Market
Adnan Al Jahdhami is excited to announce the “How to Trade like a Master” online masterclass where participants will learn the ropes with regard to trading forex, crypto, stocks and other options in the financial market.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Getting started trading in the financial market can be confusing and overwhelming. Many new and experienced investors have lost a lot of money by chasing the latest market hype. The safest way to venture into the financial market is education before adoption, having adequate knowledge about the basics and systems of trading before starting.
Adnan Al Jahdhami is a trader with a rich profile of result-driven trading, business and leadership practices for over a decade. Under the auspices of SkillsArt, Adnan has decided to share his wealth of knowledge in trading by offering the "How to Trade like a Master" online masterclass. Learning the ropes regarding trading in the financial market is best from an experienced trader who has consistently replicated results over the years, and Adnan says he is such a trader.
The online masterclass holistically addresses the problem of knowledge and lack of a clear trading plan, which are major reasons traders lose money. Adnan will show participants how to trade, avoid losses and earn good money trading even without prior experience. How to Trade like a Master is designed to equip both experienced and new traders with trading techniques.
In the How to Trade like a Master online course, participants will learn the fundamentals of trading, setting up a trading account, master technical analysis, trading setups, patterns and trends, understand basic information about types of trading, how to use indicators to verify signals, risk management, automation and bots, and system execution among others.
The course is designed for anyone interested in becoming a trader in forex, crypto, stocks or any option of trading in the financial market. To enroll in How to Trade like a Master by Adnan Al Jahdhami, please visit www.skillsart.io/courses.
Contact
Adnan Khamis Ali Al Jahdhami
www.skillsart.io
