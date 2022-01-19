Auriga Showcased Its Digital Health Projects at Healthcare Summit
Woburn, MA, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Auriga, a US-based software development services provider, participated in the NG Healthcare Digital Summit, which occurred online on 8-10 December 2021. Auriga attended the event to learn about industry innovations, discuss the current state of healthcare, and present its broad digital health and telemedicine expertise in the US market.
NG Healthcare Digital Summit is a major international healthcare event that brings together industry experts, and healthcare leaders from all over the globe focused on tackling business-critical challenges and leveraging disruptive technology to collaboratively drive the industry forward. The summit gave its attendees a chance to connect with like-minded professionals and healthcare thought leaders, showcase and share their expertise, and build new partnerships.
The event offered engaging roundtable discussions and workshops on vital telemedicine and digital health issues. One of the topics that raised a lot of lively interest among the audience tackled the fact that modern healthcare institutions are still not ready for digitalization for many reasons, including legal formalities. And yet there are large hospital systems willing to develop and implement digital solutions to optimize their services and make healthcare more comfortable and accessible for their patients.
Apart from industry trends discussions, companies were able to present their expertise and demonstrate their successful telemedicine and digital health projects to find reliable partners and potential customers during the event. As a company with an impressive background in the field, Auriga showcased a few of its software engineering projects for medical devices and digital health.
One of the projects demonstrated at the event was the development of a BLE-based identification hospital mobile application. The app, designed for a US-based hospital, provides patients with up-to-date data about the care team assigned to their case. Another highlight was HIPAA- compliant web-portal and native Android application developed for a digital health services company: they showed how Auriga’s team designed a new version of remote, real-time biometric monitoring, including but not limited to lung health and medication adherence service management system.
Andrey Shastin, Auriga’s Head of Global Business Development in the medical and embedded systems domains, comments on his participation in the summit:
“The NG Healthcare Summit provided us with a great chance to expand our knowledge of the global digital health landscape as well as demonstrate Auriga’s significant experience in the field to the US market. We had a productive communication with many interesting companies at the event and now look forward to fostering these connections further and forming new partnerships.”
Marc Schlackman, Auriga’s Director of Sales in US, says:
“Participating in the NG Healthcare Summit enabled Auriga to gain a more in-depth knowledge of the challenges encountered by companies when they strategize and prioritize their digital transformation/digital health roadmap. Initial meetings held during the event were fruitful; with follow-up discussions scheduled to further investigate mutually beneficial relationships.”
Auriga is a recognized software services provider with 17+ years of experience in medical software development. The company is ISO 13485-certified and runs eight R&D and testing labs for medical software development. Feel free to explore our completed medical device and digital health projects. If you are ready to discuss your project with our experts, contact us via our website.
NG Healthcare Digital Summit is a major international healthcare event that brings together industry experts, and healthcare leaders from all over the globe focused on tackling business-critical challenges and leveraging disruptive technology to collaboratively drive the industry forward. The summit gave its attendees a chance to connect with like-minded professionals and healthcare thought leaders, showcase and share their expertise, and build new partnerships.
The event offered engaging roundtable discussions and workshops on vital telemedicine and digital health issues. One of the topics that raised a lot of lively interest among the audience tackled the fact that modern healthcare institutions are still not ready for digitalization for many reasons, including legal formalities. And yet there are large hospital systems willing to develop and implement digital solutions to optimize their services and make healthcare more comfortable and accessible for their patients.
Apart from industry trends discussions, companies were able to present their expertise and demonstrate their successful telemedicine and digital health projects to find reliable partners and potential customers during the event. As a company with an impressive background in the field, Auriga showcased a few of its software engineering projects for medical devices and digital health.
One of the projects demonstrated at the event was the development of a BLE-based identification hospital mobile application. The app, designed for a US-based hospital, provides patients with up-to-date data about the care team assigned to their case. Another highlight was HIPAA- compliant web-portal and native Android application developed for a digital health services company: they showed how Auriga’s team designed a new version of remote, real-time biometric monitoring, including but not limited to lung health and medication adherence service management system.
Andrey Shastin, Auriga’s Head of Global Business Development in the medical and embedded systems domains, comments on his participation in the summit:
“The NG Healthcare Summit provided us with a great chance to expand our knowledge of the global digital health landscape as well as demonstrate Auriga’s significant experience in the field to the US market. We had a productive communication with many interesting companies at the event and now look forward to fostering these connections further and forming new partnerships.”
Marc Schlackman, Auriga’s Director of Sales in US, says:
“Participating in the NG Healthcare Summit enabled Auriga to gain a more in-depth knowledge of the challenges encountered by companies when they strategize and prioritize their digital transformation/digital health roadmap. Initial meetings held during the event were fruitful; with follow-up discussions scheduled to further investigate mutually beneficial relationships.”
Auriga is a recognized software services provider with 17+ years of experience in medical software development. The company is ISO 13485-certified and runs eight R&D and testing labs for medical software development. Feel free to explore our completed medical device and digital health projects. If you are ready to discuss your project with our experts, contact us via our website.
Contact
Auriga, Inc.Contact
Natalja Panina
+1 (866) 645-1119
https://auriga.com/
Natalja Panina
+1 (866) 645-1119
https://auriga.com/
Categories