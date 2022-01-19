Aculon, Inc. Welcomes Elizabeth Cambre as Senior Manager, Business Development for the Energy Sector

Aculon, Inc. announced today that Elizabeth Cambre has joined its team as Senior Manager, Business Development. In this new position, Ms. Cambre will oversee the development and implementation of Aculon’s business development for the Energy sector including Oil & Gas to meet the surging demand for Aculon’s nano-enabled coatings and surface modification treatments.