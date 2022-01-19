Documentary Showcase Goes "To the Ends of the Earth" to Present the Impact of Extreme Energy
Los Angeles, CA, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues, presents To the Ends of the Earth on January 28, 2022.
Documentary Showcase airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
To the Ends of the Earth focuses on the growing battles between the fossil fuel industry and environmental movements springing up to protest the devastation caused to the environment by the extreme measures used to extract energy.
Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson and directed by David Lavallée, this award-winning environmental documentary follows concerned citizens on the front line, between the collapsing economic growth and the worrying rise of extreme energy—fuel resources that are the most difficult, costly and dangerous to extract. Easily extracted energy resources are dwindling and development of extreme energy escalates.
For citizens who live and depend on the areas that face devastation, or who are concerned with the harmful effects extraction methods have on wildlife and ecosystems, their protests have been met with potential arrest and being labeled “eco-terrorists.” Yet the grass-roots resistance against these destructive fossil fuel extraction projects grows and the film makes a strong and compelling case for a sensible transition to cleaner energy sources and a post-growth economy.
About David Lavallée
David Lavallée was born and raised in Alberta, the oil capital of Canada. At 13 years of age, he nearly lost his father to an allergic reaction caused by a hydrogen sulfide blowout of an oil rig near their city. His first documentary, White Water, Black Gold, was shot in 2007. The film set out to “follow an imaginary drop of water” from the headwaters of the Athabasca River, where he worked as a hiking guide, down to the Alberta tar sands. The film received numerous awards and went on to be broadcast on five television networks. Having learned more about the fossil fuels exploitation of the tar sands, he began his second film, To the Ends of the Earth.
About Documentary Showcase
Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.
Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.
For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Documentary Showcase airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
To the Ends of the Earth focuses on the growing battles between the fossil fuel industry and environmental movements springing up to protest the devastation caused to the environment by the extreme measures used to extract energy.
Narrated by Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson and directed by David Lavallée, this award-winning environmental documentary follows concerned citizens on the front line, between the collapsing economic growth and the worrying rise of extreme energy—fuel resources that are the most difficult, costly and dangerous to extract. Easily extracted energy resources are dwindling and development of extreme energy escalates.
For citizens who live and depend on the areas that face devastation, or who are concerned with the harmful effects extraction methods have on wildlife and ecosystems, their protests have been met with potential arrest and being labeled “eco-terrorists.” Yet the grass-roots resistance against these destructive fossil fuel extraction projects grows and the film makes a strong and compelling case for a sensible transition to cleaner energy sources and a post-growth economy.
About David Lavallée
David Lavallée was born and raised in Alberta, the oil capital of Canada. At 13 years of age, he nearly lost his father to an allergic reaction caused by a hydrogen sulfide blowout of an oil rig near their city. His first documentary, White Water, Black Gold, was shot in 2007. The film set out to “follow an imaginary drop of water” from the headwaters of the Athabasca River, where he worked as a hiking guide, down to the Alberta tar sands. The film received numerous awards and went on to be broadcast on five television networks. Having learned more about the fossil fuels exploitation of the tar sands, he began his second film, To the Ends of the Earth.
About Documentary Showcase
Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.
Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.
For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Contact
Scientology NetworkContact
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Categories