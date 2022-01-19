Leading Purpose Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary
Woman-owned enterprise in Western North Carolina marks a major milestone.
Rutherfordton, NC, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce hosted a 10-year anniversary ribbon-cutting celebration for Leading Purpose. Leading Purpose uplifts entrepreneurs and businesses in Western North Carolina and throughout the United States, lending the right tools to lead effectively and obtain heightened growth.
Ten years ago, Rutherford County native Amanda King Shevette launched Leading Purpose to support small enterprises and entrepreneurial leaders in solving business challenges. To mark expansion and in celebration of operating for a decade, Leading Purpose celebrated the milestone with Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting and business coffee hour Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. at Leading Purpose’s company headquarters on Main Street in the historic district of Rutherfordton, North Carolina.
The morning ribbon-cutting and coffee hour attracted more than 20 attendees who supported and witnessed Shevette cut the ribbon alongside her family. Shevette is a visionary for small businesses and serving the community, and acknowledged this anniversary as an opportunity where business and community leaders could enjoy networking with one another. She expressed gratefulness to Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce for their promotion and support of Leading Purpose. A longtime proponent of the Chamber and its role in elevating community as well as business success, Shevette shared, “I feel blessed to be back home in Rutherford County full-time. Joining the Rutherford County Chamber is in alignment of our company’s mission of helping small businesses achieve greater abundance at work and at home. In helping our company host this event, some new connections were made and some old connections were rekindled among those that attended. We greatly appreciate all who attended to celebrate with Leading Purpose and support our mission.”
About Leading Purpose
Soul Leading Purpose LLC, dba Leading Purpose, is a woman-owned business founded by Amanda King Shevette in 2010 and based in Rutherfordton, North Carolina. We help rural North Carolina business leaders and community-focused nonprofits earn more revenue in less time so they can positively impact more lives. Leading Purpose brings your team together in creating a place where people love to work and an operating model that all stakeholders love to support. Our core belief and proven experience demonstrate that equipping and empowering people and continuously improving operating procedures provide the straight path to growth and a blueprint for lasting success. For more information, visit www.LeadingPurpose.com.
Ten years ago, Rutherford County native Amanda King Shevette launched Leading Purpose to support small enterprises and entrepreneurial leaders in solving business challenges. To mark expansion and in celebration of operating for a decade, Leading Purpose celebrated the milestone with Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting and business coffee hour Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. at Leading Purpose’s company headquarters on Main Street in the historic district of Rutherfordton, North Carolina.
The morning ribbon-cutting and coffee hour attracted more than 20 attendees who supported and witnessed Shevette cut the ribbon alongside her family. Shevette is a visionary for small businesses and serving the community, and acknowledged this anniversary as an opportunity where business and community leaders could enjoy networking with one another. She expressed gratefulness to Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce for their promotion and support of Leading Purpose. A longtime proponent of the Chamber and its role in elevating community as well as business success, Shevette shared, “I feel blessed to be back home in Rutherford County full-time. Joining the Rutherford County Chamber is in alignment of our company’s mission of helping small businesses achieve greater abundance at work and at home. In helping our company host this event, some new connections were made and some old connections were rekindled among those that attended. We greatly appreciate all who attended to celebrate with Leading Purpose and support our mission.”
About Leading Purpose
Soul Leading Purpose LLC, dba Leading Purpose, is a woman-owned business founded by Amanda King Shevette in 2010 and based in Rutherfordton, North Carolina. We help rural North Carolina business leaders and community-focused nonprofits earn more revenue in less time so they can positively impact more lives. Leading Purpose brings your team together in creating a place where people love to work and an operating model that all stakeholders love to support. Our core belief and proven experience demonstrate that equipping and empowering people and continuously improving operating procedures provide the straight path to growth and a blueprint for lasting success. For more information, visit www.LeadingPurpose.com.
Contact
Leading PurposeContact
Sarah Whittemore
828-919-9556
leadingpurpose.com
Sarah Whittemore
828-919-9556
leadingpurpose.com
Categories