Leshan Machine - Successful Exhibition in Chinplas 2021
Leshan Machine has exhibited Second-generation Athlon EBM Machine in Chinplas 2021. These four days of the exhibition had been of great success as various people worldwide have visited and learned about this innovative technology.
San Diego, CA, January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Guangdong Leshan Intelligent Equipment Corp., Ltd is one of few highly successful companies in the EBM machines industry. With a vast experience of 33 years in the field, the company has gained expertise in developing and manufacturing EBM machines. Its core competencies include producing extrusion blow molding, all Electric Blow Molding Machines, and HDPE bottle-making machines. In addition, this company also deals in Molds, Die Heads, and Auxiliary Equipments.
Year after year, the company innovates its products, making them faster and more efficient than before. Recently Leshan machine has exhibited Second-generation Athlon EBM Machine, which is, as per the company’s claim, is their masterpiece and one-stop solution for all Blow Molding needs.
Leshan Intelligent Equipment had been known as the pioneers in manufacturing EBM machinery, but, in the recent exhibition of Second-generation Athlon EBM Machine, the company’s professionalism and expertise have spoken for themselves. The company’s new addition can produce many types of products in various designs, with precision and speed, making it the all-time best product introduced by the company.
The company has hired some of the best engineers and mechanists for creating this machine. Exclusive new design, Swimming-arm Robot hand with servo-motor is equipped into the machine after being tested over 5 million times. Highly delicate die head design and stable productivity represent Leshan’s efforts. Lots of people have become a part of this exhibition and applauded the efforts made by the company for providing better products to the industry.
Leshan Intelligent has grown into a company in the EBM industry with the abilities of research and development, exploration, and providing solutions for customers worldwide.
Leshan machine offers a full range of blow molding products for different blow molding demands. Their product is the one-stop solution for all Blow Molding needs, known for maximizing production efficiency and saving production hours.
Year after year, the company innovates its products, making them faster and more efficient than before. Recently Leshan machine has exhibited Second-generation Athlon EBM Machine, which is, as per the company’s claim, is their masterpiece and one-stop solution for all Blow Molding needs.
Leshan Intelligent Equipment had been known as the pioneers in manufacturing EBM machinery, but, in the recent exhibition of Second-generation Athlon EBM Machine, the company’s professionalism and expertise have spoken for themselves. The company’s new addition can produce many types of products in various designs, with precision and speed, making it the all-time best product introduced by the company.
The company has hired some of the best engineers and mechanists for creating this machine. Exclusive new design, Swimming-arm Robot hand with servo-motor is equipped into the machine after being tested over 5 million times. Highly delicate die head design and stable productivity represent Leshan’s efforts. Lots of people have become a part of this exhibition and applauded the efforts made by the company for providing better products to the industry.
Leshan Intelligent has grown into a company in the EBM industry with the abilities of research and development, exploration, and providing solutions for customers worldwide.
Leshan machine offers a full range of blow molding products for different blow molding demands. Their product is the one-stop solution for all Blow Molding needs, known for maximizing production efficiency and saving production hours.
Contact
Leshan MachineryContact
Sahar Khan
+86-13825557736
https://www.leshanmachines.com
Sahar Khan
+86-13825557736
https://www.leshanmachines.com
Categories