EMKA Hardware Packages for Specialist Industries – Railway and Related Commercial Vehicles
EMKA UK now offers a comprehensive range of locking solutions for the railway and related commercial vehicles industries.
Coventry, United Kingdom, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The arduous nature of railway carriage and lineside applications ensures a high degree of overlap with other industries such as agriculture, commercial vehicles and marine, which call for similar product characteristics.
As a long-time system-partner of these industries, EMKA now offer a comprehensive range of innovative locking solutions – which is also of value to all these industries. This range of locking/hinging systems are compliant with the special requirements of the railroad sector and meet the relevant standards. In addition, EMKA can provide individual special product solutions in consultation with their customers.
Standard rail and related products include a compression latch with protective dust cap/flap and optical opening indicator clearly visible due to this 90° flap which closes automatically and incorporates a flat seal to cushion the flap and prevent damage to the door. Andy Billingham – MD at EMKA UK – points out that their quarter turn railway locks are in conformity with RIC and mount outside the gasket, and match a standard 25 mm door return with cam and catch available in zinc die or AISI 316.
EMKA are pleased to inform that for the same applications their 90° 3D Hinge is a space-optimized, solid concealed hinge for vehicle ramps and flaps, with Integrated 3D adjustment and low mounted height which is suitable for commercial vehicles where an opening angle of 90°is required.
The engineers at EMKA are likewise justly proud of their compact and concealed Gear hinge which provides a 180° opening angle for doors and flaps of up to 40 kg (4 hinges), when mounting into wall and door panels, and their companion IP65 Safety latch lock with red-green marking which is both tamper and vibration proof in a flush mounted assembly.
A further useful accessory in the rail related range is their Stainless steel IP66 protective escutcheon with cover made of stainless steel AISI 316 - resistant to non-oxidizing acids and to pitting corrosion. It has foam gasket seals and is particularly suitable for outer panelling - IP66 is achieved by firm closure of the flap.
