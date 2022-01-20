Delenta Announces Partnership with the International Coach Federation (ICF)
Delenta has become an official ICF Business Solutions Partner, offering an all-inclusive online platform for coaches and enterprises.
London, United Kingdom, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Delenta has been chosen as an official Business Solutions Partner from the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Through this partnership, ICF-accredited coaches worldwide will have instant access to Delenta’s revolutionary online platform, at a special rate.
Delenta has developed a platform that caters to the specific needs of coaches, allowing them to launch their own webpage within minutes, receive bookings, get paid, and manage their coaching sessions with their clients.
The ICF is the leading global organization for coaches and coaching with over 40,000 members worldwide. ICF is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of trained coaching professionals.
This partnership will allow Delenta, headquartered in the UK and with an already large presence in the US, to support coaches set up, run, and grow their business effectively and at a high standard. Delenta’s platform integrates with multiple providers and has ambitious growth plans for the expansion of the platform with new features, more integrations, and additional services in 2022.
“We want to enable coaches to focus on what they love doing the most: coaching. We have designed Delenta to enable great coaching interactions and eliminate operational headaches,” says Sam Samarasinghe, founder of the firm.
About Delenta
Delenta was founded in 2018 with the mission to make coaching and mentoring more accessible, by providing exceptional support and visibility to the coaching community. Delenta’s all-in-one coaching platform, powers the front- and back-end operations for enterprise and individual coaches, consultants, and knowledge-based entrpreneurs. https://delenta.com/
Contact
DelentaContact
Sam Samarasinghe
888-123-5555
www.delenta.com
