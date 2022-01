Click & Pledge Launches New Peer-to-Peer Sites Platform to Redefine Nonprofit Fundraising

Blacksburg, VA, January 20, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The new platform offers customizable fundraising webpages that integrate dynamically with Peer-to-Peer capabilities.Click & Pledge launched its new Peer-to-Peer Sites Fundraising Platform today. Nonprofits can use this platform to build Peer-to-Peer campaigns, manage fundraising teams, and promote fundraising goals.“We are very excited to release this platform to nonprofit organizations,” said Kamran Razvan, CEO of Click & Pledge. “Peer-to-Peer Sites has been in the making for the past three years, and we believe this platform will transform the fundraising industry.”Key Features of the Peer-to-Peer Sites Platform include:• A webpage builder offering complete customization and branding of pages• A Team aspect to bring more engagement and recruitment to fundraisers• The Fundraiser Portal which empowers fundraisers to communicate with their team and track progress• Custom URL’s for complete ownership and branding of webpagesTo learn about Click & Pledge’s New Peer-to-Peer Platform, visit clickandpledge.com/solutions/peer-to-peer.Click & Pledge helps nonprofits generate more impact with an all-in-one digital fundraising platform. Since 2000, their innovative technology has helped over 20,000 fundraisers with their campaigns. Their offerings include online donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, Donor and Event Management apps for Salesforce®, and more. Their very own nonprofit, the Click & Pledge Foundation, dedicates itself to creating inspiring documentaries.