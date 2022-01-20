Click & Pledge Launches New Peer-to-Peer Sites Platform to Redefine Nonprofit Fundraising
Click & Pledge launched its new Peer-to-Peer Sites Fundraising Platform today. Nonprofits can use this platform to build Peer-to-Peer campaigns, manage fundraising teams, and promote fundraising goals.
Blacksburg, VA, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The new platform offers customizable fundraising webpages that integrate dynamically with Peer-to-Peer capabilities.
“We are very excited to release this platform to nonprofit organizations,” said Kamran Razvan, CEO of Click & Pledge. “Peer-to-Peer Sites has been in the making for the past three years, and we believe this platform will transform the fundraising industry.”
Key Features of the Peer-to-Peer Sites Platform include:
• A webpage builder offering complete customization and branding of pages
• A Team aspect to bring more engagement and recruitment to fundraisers
• The Fundraiser Portal which empowers fundraisers to communicate with their team and track progress
• Custom URL’s for complete ownership and branding of webpages
To learn about Click & Pledge’s New Peer-to-Peer Platform, visit clickandpledge.com/solutions/peer-to-peer.
Click & Pledge helps nonprofits generate more impact with an all-in-one digital fundraising platform. Since 2000, their innovative technology has helped over 20,000 fundraisers with their campaigns. Their offerings include online donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, Donor and Event Management apps for Salesforce®, and more. Their very own nonprofit, the Click & Pledge Foundation, dedicates itself to creating inspiring documentaries.
