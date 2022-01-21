CapitaLand Investment Named as One of the World’s Most Sustainable Corporations on the 2022 Global 100 Index
CapitaLand’s 10th inclusion on the index recognises its commitment to responsible growth.
Singapore, Singapore, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has been named as one of the top real estate companies on the ‘2022 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World’ index by Corporate Knights Inc.. This is the 10th time that CapitaLand has been included on the index which lists the top 1% of corporations in the world based on their sustainability performance. As a global sustainability leader in real estate, CapitaLand voluntarily published its Global Sustainability Report according to international standards since FY 2009. The reports have been externally assured since FY 2010.
Ms. Lynette Leong, Chief Sustainability Officer, CLI said: “Being consistently recognised as one of the world’s most sustainable corporations on renowned indices such as the Global 100 index is testament to CLI’s commitment to creating a positive impact on the environment and communities, while delivering long-term value to our stakeholders. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices are integrated into everything we do. CapitaLand also constantly pushes boundaries to accelerate the Group’s efforts in achieving our ambitious 2030 Sustainability Master Plan targets that cover our global real estate portfolio over 30 countries and 250 cities. To this end, we are advancing towards being a low-carbon business through the use of renewable energy in operating our properties, intensifying our global search for innovations through our CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge and stepping up our adoption of sustainable finance, among others. We look forward to continuing our collaborations with like-minded innovators and partners to build a more sustainable planet for future generations.”
Mr Toby Heaps, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Knights, said: “I would like to congratulate CapitaLand Investment for being included on the Global 100 index. CLI is leading the way in shaping a climate-resilient built environment, achieving strong sustainability and financial performance. With investors’ increasing focus on ESG metrics, we hope that by recognising top performers like CLI on the Global 100 index, it will inspire others to also grow in a responsible manner.”
A total of 6,914 global corporations with a gross revenue of more than US$1 billion a year were screened for the Global 100 listing. The top 100 corporations on the index were determined following an analysis of 23 quantitative key performance indicators covering areas such as clean revenue, clean investment, resource management, employee management, financial management and supplier performance.
Lowering carbon footprint through renewable energy
As part of CapitaLand’s efforts to achieve its carbon emissions reduction target which has been validated by Science Based Targets initiative, it is increasing the use of renewable energy in operating its properties. For example, solar panels have been installed atop seven buildings in Singapore as at 31 December 2021, and more are in the pipeline. These properties are held under CLI’s business space and industrial real estate investment trust, Ascendas Reit. Energy generated through this renewable source will contribute to lowering CapitaLand’s carbon footprint. This includes powering its corporate offices in Singapore since 2020. The solar panels will generate a total of 11,462 megawatt hours of renewable energy. It will help to avoid over 4,676 tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to energy for over 2,400 households annually.
Spurring sustainability innovation through CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge and CapitaLand Innovation Fund
The second edition of CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC) this year, CSXC 2022, will see an increased funding by up to S$500,000 for the top 10 projects to be piloted at the Group’s global network of properties. One of the key themes for the challenge is decarbonisation. The aim is to find solutions that reduce energy consumption intensity while ensuring thermal comfort for building occupants and increasing renewable energy adoption in CapitaLand’s portfolio. CapitaLand provides its innovators with access to a range of real estate asset classes globally and typologies in varying climatic conditions to implement their solutions. This gives them the opportunity to demonstrate conclusively how their systems will function under real-world conditions. Shortlisted teams will be mentored by leading industry experts to prepare them for their pitch to a distinguished panel of judges in June 2022. CSXC 2022 is open for submissions. Submit here before 28 February 2022.
Ms. Lynette Leong, Chief Sustainability Officer, CLI said: “Being consistently recognised as one of the world’s most sustainable corporations on renowned indices such as the Global 100 index is testament to CLI’s commitment to creating a positive impact on the environment and communities, while delivering long-term value to our stakeholders. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices are integrated into everything we do. CapitaLand also constantly pushes boundaries to accelerate the Group’s efforts in achieving our ambitious 2030 Sustainability Master Plan targets that cover our global real estate portfolio over 30 countries and 250 cities. To this end, we are advancing towards being a low-carbon business through the use of renewable energy in operating our properties, intensifying our global search for innovations through our CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge and stepping up our adoption of sustainable finance, among others. We look forward to continuing our collaborations with like-minded innovators and partners to build a more sustainable planet for future generations.”
Mr Toby Heaps, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Knights, said: “I would like to congratulate CapitaLand Investment for being included on the Global 100 index. CLI is leading the way in shaping a climate-resilient built environment, achieving strong sustainability and financial performance. With investors’ increasing focus on ESG metrics, we hope that by recognising top performers like CLI on the Global 100 index, it will inspire others to also grow in a responsible manner.”
A total of 6,914 global corporations with a gross revenue of more than US$1 billion a year were screened for the Global 100 listing. The top 100 corporations on the index were determined following an analysis of 23 quantitative key performance indicators covering areas such as clean revenue, clean investment, resource management, employee management, financial management and supplier performance.
Lowering carbon footprint through renewable energy
As part of CapitaLand’s efforts to achieve its carbon emissions reduction target which has been validated by Science Based Targets initiative, it is increasing the use of renewable energy in operating its properties. For example, solar panels have been installed atop seven buildings in Singapore as at 31 December 2021, and more are in the pipeline. These properties are held under CLI’s business space and industrial real estate investment trust, Ascendas Reit. Energy generated through this renewable source will contribute to lowering CapitaLand’s carbon footprint. This includes powering its corporate offices in Singapore since 2020. The solar panels will generate a total of 11,462 megawatt hours of renewable energy. It will help to avoid over 4,676 tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to energy for over 2,400 households annually.
Spurring sustainability innovation through CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge and CapitaLand Innovation Fund
The second edition of CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC) this year, CSXC 2022, will see an increased funding by up to S$500,000 for the top 10 projects to be piloted at the Group’s global network of properties. One of the key themes for the challenge is decarbonisation. The aim is to find solutions that reduce energy consumption intensity while ensuring thermal comfort for building occupants and increasing renewable energy adoption in CapitaLand’s portfolio. CapitaLand provides its innovators with access to a range of real estate asset classes globally and typologies in varying climatic conditions to implement their solutions. This gives them the opportunity to demonstrate conclusively how their systems will function under real-world conditions. Shortlisted teams will be mentored by leading industry experts to prepare them for their pitch to a distinguished panel of judges in June 2022. CSXC 2022 is open for submissions. Submit here before 28 February 2022.
Contact
CapitaLand Investment LimitedContact
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitaland.com
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitaland.com
Categories