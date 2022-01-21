KIB Partners with Cistercian for MLK Day Service Project
Irving, TX, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) partnered with Cistercian Preparatory School for a Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day service project on Jan. 17 at the City of Irving Tree Farm. The City of Irving’s Urban Forestry Team guided the group of 81, which included students, teachers, and parents, to add mulch to the trees growing at the farm. The group completed a combined total of 162 hours of service.
The many varieties of trees grown at the farm will be used to replace damaged or diseased trees in public spaces across the city. Prior to visiting the farm, Cistercian Preparatory School volunteers started their day with a cleanup at White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas.
The King Holiday and Service Act of 1993 was passed by Congress in 1994, which designated MLK Day as a National Day of Service. It calls for Americans from all walks of life to make the holiday “a day on, not a day off” by engaging in volunteer activities.
“What an outstanding turnout we had for this event,” said KIB board member and Schools Co-Chair Kelly Horn. “Cistercian places a very high value on giving back and has been a great KIB partner for several years. This group spent their whole day off by being of service to the community, and that really is what this day is all about.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
