Safeguard Self Storage Expands in the Southwest Florida Market
Clearwater, FL, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Safeguard Self Storage announces the opening of its newest facility on Thursday, December 30th, 2021. This latest addition to the Safeguard portfolio of self-storage facilities is located at 28795 US Highway 19 North in Clearwater, FL. The Clearwater store is Safeguard’s 3rd facility in the Southwest Florida market, 17th facility in the state of Florida and 79th facility nationwide.
Like Safeguard's 78 other facilities nationwide, the Clearwater facility meets Safeguard’s meticulously designed standards with a focus on convenience and customer service. This new Class A facility is 100% climate-controlled (air-conditioned), is equipped with computer-controlled security access and digital video recording throughout the property. The new location also offers ample outdoor Auto, Boat and RV storage spaces and a full line of packing and storage supplies.
For additional information about this store including unit availability, pricing and our “Choose Your Special” options for new rentals, please visit their website or by calling (727)-605-5940.
Kurt Kleindienst
504-779-2160
https://www.safeguardit.com
