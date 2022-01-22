Matthew Belcastro Named Chair of Henderson Franklin’s Tort and Insurance Litigation Department
Fort Myers, FL, January 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder J. Matthew Belcastro has been named chair of the Tort and Insurance Litigation Department. His predecessor, Robert Shearman, shares his confidence in Belcastro’s ability to take this role over:
“Matt is a hard-working attorney who takes a no-nonsense approach to his practice. He has broad litigation experience, including commercial, tort and appellate work, and has developed a highly successful construction litigation practice. With a talented group of new additions and a strong base in TIPS, I’m confident Matt will efficiently and effectively manage the department as we continue to grow and move forward.”
Belcastro is a Florida Board Certified expert in construction law and is also chair of the firm’s Construction Practice Group. He concentrates his practice in construction contracts, construction and real estate litigation and has an active appellate practice.
In addition, Belcastro is involved with the Florida Construction Lawyers Legislative Subcommittee. In that role, he reviews proposed legislation pertaining to the construction industry to provide recommendations and potential revisions. Commenting on his new role, he shares, “This is a true honor. We have a very talented and diverse group of lawyers who handle just about every type of litigation case you can imagine. In my opinion, this is the best group of attorneys and support staff in Southwest Florida. I am proud to be a part of this team and very excited for the opportunity to work more closely with everyone in our department.”
In the community, Belcastro is a founding officer of the Lee County A.C.E Mentoring Program and is a member of the Lee County Building Industry Association. He previously served on the Chamber of Southwest Florida Board of Directors.
Throughout his career, Belcastro has been recognized by several publications, including Florida Trend Magazine’s “Up and Comers” list, Florida Trend Magazine’s Legal Elite, Naples Illustrated “Top Lawyers,” and Florida Super Lawyers® magazine, all noting his work in the field of construction litigation.
Belcastro received his undergraduate degree from Haverford College and his law degree from the University of Florida. He may be reached at 239-344-1205 or via email at matthew.belcastro@henlaw.com.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota by appointment. For more information on the Belcastro or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
