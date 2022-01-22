Christina O’Brien Named Chair of Henderson Franklin’s Family Law Department
Fort Myers, FL, January 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Christina M. O’Brien has been named chair of the Divorce, Marital and Family Law Department. She succeeds Beth Vogelsang, who shares:
“Christy O’Brien is a lawyer’s lawyer and a well-respected authority in family law. It is an honor to recognize and thank her for taking over as department chair of the family law department. She serves on the Twentieth Circuit Grievance Committee and the Family Law Rules Committee for the Florida Bar and is frequently asked to serve children and families as a Guardian ad Litem. Heading the Divorce, Marital and Family Law Department is a natural progression for Christy’s skill and talent. I know she will continue to do great things in serving our firm and the community as she takes over this role.”
O’Brien concentrates her entire practice in the family law arena. More specifically, she handles divorce and dissolution of marriage, custody, paternity, child support, domestic violence injunctions, post-judgment modifications and dependency issues. In 2020 and 2021, Naples Illustrated magazine named O’Brien to their “Top Lawyers” list for her work in Family Law. Commenting on her new role, she shares:
“What led me to family law was the desire to help children, and I get to do that by helping their parents. Serving as a Guardian Ad Litem enables me to assist the Judge and get to know families and children on a level beyond what I normally get to do in daily practice. As I step into this leadership role as Henderson Franklin’s Divorce, Marital and Family Law Department Chair, I look forward to offering guidance through challenging situations not only to my clients but to our associates as well.”
O’Brien currently serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Myers American Youth Baseball. She previously served on the Board of Directors for the Association of Family Law Professionals, Coalition for a Drug-Free Southwest Florida, Family Resource Center of Southwest Florida, and Lee County Legal Aid Society. In addition, O’Brien is a member of the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, the Lee County Bar Association, and the Association of Family Law Professionals.
O’Brien received her undergraduate degree (cum laude) from the University of Tampa and her law degree from Florida State University. She may be reached at 239-344-1279 or via email at christina.obrien@henlaw.com.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota by appointment. For more information on the O’Brien or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
