Capitol Coffee Announces New Partnership with NitroBlenz to Deliver a Tankless, No-Hassle Approach to Nitro Cold Brew
Raleigh, NC, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Capitol Coffee, a leader in office coffee and breakroom solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with NitroBlenz whose innovative, patented vacuum-infused technology system offers a tankless, no-hassle approach to nitro cold brew.
This partnership will assist Capitol Coffee in adding additional high-quality beverage offerings to its already robust portfolio. Incorporating the NitroBlenz system eliminates the need for kegs and nitrogen tanks. Customers will appreciate the faster, more seamless installation and refill process.
Ben and Charles Brunson, Co-CEOs of Capitol Coffee said, “We are so excited to partner with NitroBlenz. Capitol Coffee is always looking for ways we can evolve to enable us to better serve our customers. This new addition will allow us to meet their needs more efficiently without sacrificing quality. Customers who come to us for their cold brew beverage needs, no longer have to worry about empty tanks or the hassle of switching them out for new ones. NitroBlenz allows us to forget tanks altogether. With simple installation and low maintenance, customers can be assured their cold brew will flow continuously without ever running out of nitrogen.”
This new partnership is an exceptional foundation for Capitol Coffee to build on and immediately provide an upgraded cold brew experience to enhance the breakroom. The NitroBlenz system can infuse nitrogen with additional beverage options aside from cold brew coffee, many of which are already available through Capitol Coffee, making this a highly complementary asset and a smooth transition for new and existing customers.
About Capitol Coffee
Capitol Coffee has been family-owned and operated since 1983. The company strives to create a modern breakroom experience that promotes collaboration and appreciation by providing high-quality, coffee, beverage and food solutions with first-rate, industry-leading service and support. Capitol Coffee proudly serves customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Northern Georgia, and nationally. To learn more visit www.capcoff.com or contact our Director of Sales, Paul Spurrier, at sales@capcoff.com.
