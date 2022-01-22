Monica Schmucker Elected Stockholder at Henderson Franklin
Fort Myers, FL, January 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Tort and Insurance Litigation attorney Monica Schmucker was elected as a Stockholder beginning January 1, 2022. Schmucker joined the firm in March of 2020. Since then, she continually demonstrates the highest commitment to her clients and the community leadership positions she serves.
In 2021, Schmucker became both a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Civil Mediator and Qualified Arbitrator. She finds fulfillment in balancing an open mind with her dedication to seeking and finding truth in all matters. Schmucker is a former Deputy Attorney General in Indiana. She uses her experience to assist clients throughout Southwest Florida in defense of negligence, personal injury, premises liability, vehicle negligence, and wrongful death claims.
In the community, Schmucker is Fort Myers Beach Nuisance Abatement Board Chair, Fort Myers Beach Women’s Club President, and is a member of the Friends of Lovers Key (“FOLKS”) Board of Directors. She is also a Lee County Bar Association and Lee County Association for Women’s Lawyers member.
Schmucker has received national accolades, being named to the “Ones to Watch” list by Best Lawyers in America in 2021. In addition, one of Arianna Huffington’s publications, Authority Magazine, featured her in the article: “How Attorney Monica Schmucker Tackles The Extreme Work-Life Balance Of Being A Woman Business Leader During COVID-19.”
Schmucker received her undergraduate degree from Florida International University and her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School (cum laude). She may be reached at monica.schmucker@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1181.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Schmucker or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.
In 2021, Schmucker became both a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Civil Mediator and Qualified Arbitrator. She finds fulfillment in balancing an open mind with her dedication to seeking and finding truth in all matters. Schmucker is a former Deputy Attorney General in Indiana. She uses her experience to assist clients throughout Southwest Florida in defense of negligence, personal injury, premises liability, vehicle negligence, and wrongful death claims.
In the community, Schmucker is Fort Myers Beach Nuisance Abatement Board Chair, Fort Myers Beach Women’s Club President, and is a member of the Friends of Lovers Key (“FOLKS”) Board of Directors. She is also a Lee County Bar Association and Lee County Association for Women’s Lawyers member.
Schmucker has received national accolades, being named to the “Ones to Watch” list by Best Lawyers in America in 2021. In addition, one of Arianna Huffington’s publications, Authority Magazine, featured her in the article: “How Attorney Monica Schmucker Tackles The Extreme Work-Life Balance Of Being A Woman Business Leader During COVID-19.”
Schmucker received her undergraduate degree from Florida International University and her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School (cum laude). She may be reached at monica.schmucker@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1181.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Schmucker or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories