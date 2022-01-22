Provectus Enhances First Open-Source Data Discovery and Observability Platform with New Features; Releases Lineage, UI, and Stabilization Updates
Provectus, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, is excited to release its v0.3 update of the First Open-Source Data Discovery (ODD) and Observability Platform. Aside from new features, the update includes a number of changes that came directly from community requests, along with improvements that were made regarding UI, backend and infrastructure components, and maintenance of the platform.
Palo Alto, CA, January 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The ODD Platform is an open-source data discovery and observability tool for data-driven enterprises that are looking to democratize data by making it more discoverable, manageable, observable, reliable, and secure. The platform is designed to close the gaps that conventional data catalogs cannot fill, such as lack of standardized data collection, incompatibility of different catalogs, limited data lineage, and inefficient data quality and observability practices.
The ODD Platform v0.3 was enhanced in response to community feedback, including such improvements as:
- Better UI for search filters, search page, data entities groups integration, links and components visualization, etc.
- More robust backend with LDAP authentication, new microservice types and subtypes, ODD Tracing Gateway integration, and market-first microservice data lineage collection, visualization, and alerting
- A number of maintenance updates and bug fixes
In a bid to make it easy for enterprises to do data work, Provectus continues to improve existing features of the platform, while adding new major features:
- New entity class: DataEntity Groups
- Support of new entity type: Microservice
- Enhancements to lineage, stabilization, and performance
They believe that the ODD Platform can potentially revolutionize the way data, metadata, datasets, and data pipelines are handled within enterprises. By offering open data standards, the platform enables data teams to drop inefficient data exchanges between various data tools, and to democratize data discovery and observability at scale.
“Today’s reality is that data is extremely complex to handle if you truly want to look into it,” says German Osin, Chief Product Owner of the ODD Platform. “Data discovery and data validation, not to mention finetuning and debugging of data pipelines, all take time and resources, inflating the costs of building and maintaining any data product. With the ODD Platform, we hope to change that by elevating all types of data work to a new level.”
First Open-Source Data Discovery (ODD) and Observability Platform is a work in progress. The team at Provectus is committed to improving the ODD Platform, to help data-driven enterprises and their data teams accelerate and facilitate data discovery, minimize data downtimes, and prioritize the building of products over redundant data work.
They are inviting the data community to contribute to the project.
Resources
Looking to find out more about the ODD Platform? Kindly visit the project’s page on GitHub to learn more and start contributing.
To explore their vision of data catalogs and data observability tools, check out The Missing Piece of Data Discovery and Observability Platforms: Open Standard for Metadata at Towards Data Science.
About Provectus
Provectus is an Artificial Intelligence consultancy and solutions provider, helping companies in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & CPG, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Internet businesses achieve their objectives through AI. Provectus is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit provectus.com.
