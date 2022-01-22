Provectus Enhances First Open-Source Data Discovery and Observability Platform with New Features; Releases Lineage, UI, and Stabilization Updates

Provectus, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, is excited to release its v0.3 update of the First Open-Source Data Discovery (ODD) and Observability Platform. Aside from new features, the update includes a number of changes that came directly from community requests, along with improvements that were made regarding UI, backend and infrastructure components, and maintenance of the platform.