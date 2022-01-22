Sky Wars Presents 17th Annual Fireworks Championship
Nation's largest fireworks competition to feature top pyrotechnicians.
St. Louis, MO, January 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sky Wars will hold its 17th annual invitational fireworks championship on Sat., Sept. 24. Gates open at 2 p.m., and the fireworks show begins at 7:30 p.m. The event is in partnership with the developers of Innsbrook and will be held at 13604 State Highway M in Wright City, MO.
Sky Wars, which is presented by the nonprofit Missouri Pyrotechnics Association, is the nation’s largest fireworks competition and one of the only pyrotechnic competitions in the U.S.
The more than two-hour long fireworks championship will feature invitation-only pyrotechnicians who are among the nation’s top fireworks choreographers. Up to 10 highly skilled teams will create award-winning pyromusicals—or “concerts in the sky”—which combine the artistry of music and pyrotechnics.
Sky Wars will feature The Fireball Dudes, who hold a world record for their signature gasoline fireballs. They will attempt to break another world record at this year’s event.
There will be a Children’s Festival Area from 2 to 7 p.m., and families are welcome. A wide variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase. Musical entertainment is by Diamond Empire Band from 3 to 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Wags & Whiskers animal shelter and its “Raise the Woof” campaign.
Tickets range from $30 to $50 per person for general admission and $130 to $160 for an all-inclusive VIP ticket. Children five and under are free. To purchase tickets or for further information, call (314) 730-0793.
Rob Cima
314-730-0793
www.skywarsevent.com
