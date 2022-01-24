Navigating the Challenges and Legal Landscapes of Parallel Trade
SMi presents its 16th annual Parallel Trade conference on the 21st and the 22nd March 2022. As the only parallel trade conference in Europe.
London, United Kingdom, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SMi Presents the 16th Annual Conference:
Parallel Trade 2022
Conference Date: 21st – 22nd March 2022
Workshop date: 23rd March 2022
Website: www.parallel-trade.com/
Navigating the challenges and legal landscapes of parallel trade.
SMi presents its 16th annual Parallel Trade conference on the 21st and the 22nd March 2022. As the only parallel trade conference in Europe, this event provides the perfect platform for industry experts from both sides of the coin to come together and share perspectives on the practice of parallel trade.
The 2022 event will be more significant than ever before due to the transition period after Brexit coming to an end. As such, the UK will no longer be part of the EU free market. This will mean increased medicines prices, reduced access to some specialist drugs and greater risk of supply chain shortages. In a post-Brexit environment, exhaustion of rights will cease to apply to the UK, making import and export a costly business and in a worst-case scenario could effectively kill parallel distribution.
This conference will bring together industry experts to discuss the challenges and drivers of the industry, including the EU regulatory landscape and the impact of the Brexit and the Pandemic together. The conference will also provide global insights on Parallel trade and will reflect on key takeaways for other member states.
Book on or before 28th January to receive £100 off the conference price
Register online today at: www.parallel-trade.com or call Yasmin Alsadoon, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or email yalsadoon@smi-online.co.uk.
Co-Chairs For 2022:
· Christopher Stothers, Partner,Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP
· Eric Noehrenberg, Vice President and Global Head of Market Access and Goverment Affairs, Corcym
Key Speakers Include:
· Martin Howe, Queen’s Counsel, 8 New Square
· Shabnam Hanassab, Engagement Manager, iQvia
· Tushar Patel, Technical Director, Key Pharmaceuticals Ltd
· Dermot Glynn, Senior Advisor, Europe Economics
· Stefan Enchelmaier, Professor of European and Comparative Law, Tutor in Jurisprudence, lincoln College, GB-Oxford
· Hynek Valerián, Group Parallel Trade Manager, Dr.Max group
· Jackie Mulryne, Partner, Arnold & Porter
· Peter Bogaert, Managing Partner, Covington & Burling
· ...and many more
Key Benefits of attending:
Discover the impact of Covid-19 on Parallel trade as countries begin to release restrictions. How has the sector been influenced?
Engage in discussions on the growth within parallel trade over the past year at the only Parallel Trade specific conference within the EU.
Discuss the impact on UK parallel trade following Brexit, through the eyes of regulators, the pharmaceutical industry and academics.
Develop further understanding of the rules and regulation changes over the past 12 months, Parallel Trade, where are we now?
Who should attend:
Vice President/ Heads of/General Managers:
· International Trade and Relations
· Supply Chain Development – Brexit
· Brexit Implementation
· Market Access
· Supply Chain Manager
· Parallel trade reporting
· Regulatory Affairs
· IP
· Purchasing
· Policy Patent Operations
· European Affairs
· Supply and Demand
· Attorney
· Distribution
Additional Contact Info:
T: +44 (0)20 7827 6088
E: rjones@smi-online.co.uk
W: www.parallel-trade.com/
LinkedIn: @SMi Pharma
Twitter: @SMiPharm #SMi #SMiParallel
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
Parallel Trade 2022
Conference Date: 21st – 22nd March 2022
Workshop date: 23rd March 2022
Website: www.parallel-trade.com/
Navigating the challenges and legal landscapes of parallel trade.
SMi presents its 16th annual Parallel Trade conference on the 21st and the 22nd March 2022. As the only parallel trade conference in Europe, this event provides the perfect platform for industry experts from both sides of the coin to come together and share perspectives on the practice of parallel trade.
The 2022 event will be more significant than ever before due to the transition period after Brexit coming to an end. As such, the UK will no longer be part of the EU free market. This will mean increased medicines prices, reduced access to some specialist drugs and greater risk of supply chain shortages. In a post-Brexit environment, exhaustion of rights will cease to apply to the UK, making import and export a costly business and in a worst-case scenario could effectively kill parallel distribution.
This conference will bring together industry experts to discuss the challenges and drivers of the industry, including the EU regulatory landscape and the impact of the Brexit and the Pandemic together. The conference will also provide global insights on Parallel trade and will reflect on key takeaways for other member states.
Book on or before 28th January to receive £100 off the conference price
Register online today at: www.parallel-trade.com or call Yasmin Alsadoon, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or email yalsadoon@smi-online.co.uk.
Co-Chairs For 2022:
· Christopher Stothers, Partner,Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP
· Eric Noehrenberg, Vice President and Global Head of Market Access and Goverment Affairs, Corcym
Key Speakers Include:
· Martin Howe, Queen’s Counsel, 8 New Square
· Shabnam Hanassab, Engagement Manager, iQvia
· Tushar Patel, Technical Director, Key Pharmaceuticals Ltd
· Dermot Glynn, Senior Advisor, Europe Economics
· Stefan Enchelmaier, Professor of European and Comparative Law, Tutor in Jurisprudence, lincoln College, GB-Oxford
· Hynek Valerián, Group Parallel Trade Manager, Dr.Max group
· Jackie Mulryne, Partner, Arnold & Porter
· Peter Bogaert, Managing Partner, Covington & Burling
· ...and many more
Key Benefits of attending:
Discover the impact of Covid-19 on Parallel trade as countries begin to release restrictions. How has the sector been influenced?
Engage in discussions on the growth within parallel trade over the past year at the only Parallel Trade specific conference within the EU.
Discuss the impact on UK parallel trade following Brexit, through the eyes of regulators, the pharmaceutical industry and academics.
Develop further understanding of the rules and regulation changes over the past 12 months, Parallel Trade, where are we now?
Who should attend:
Vice President/ Heads of/General Managers:
· International Trade and Relations
· Supply Chain Development – Brexit
· Brexit Implementation
· Market Access
· Supply Chain Manager
· Parallel trade reporting
· Regulatory Affairs
· IP
· Purchasing
· Policy Patent Operations
· European Affairs
· Supply and Demand
· Attorney
· Distribution
Additional Contact Info:
T: +44 (0)20 7827 6088
E: rjones@smi-online.co.uk
W: www.parallel-trade.com/
LinkedIn: @SMi Pharma
Twitter: @SMiPharm #SMi #SMiParallel
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
Contact
SMi GroupContact
Nisha Poyser Reid
+44 (0) 20 7827 6020
http://parallel-trade.com/prcom
Nisha Poyser Reid
+44 (0) 20 7827 6020
http://parallel-trade.com/prcom
Categories