United Way of Kenosha County Announces Recipients of the Community Gift Awards
United Way of Kenosha County (UWKC), mobilizing the caring power of our community, is pleased to announce the recipients of its newly created Community Gift Awards Program. The program was created to support Kenosha County’s nonprofits and expand the reach and impact of donations made to United Way. In total, five nonprofits benefited from the awards program.
“It is the community’s generous donations to United Way of Kenosha County that allow for these organizations to enhance their services to Kenosha County,” says Jevon Claussen, director of community impact at UWKC. “We’re proud to support these impactful programs.”
In total, five nonprofits benefited from the awards program. The recipients of United Way of Kenosha County’s first-ever Community Gift Awards are:
Sharing Center, Inc - Western Kenosha County’s Resource and Crisis Center located in Trevor, Wisconsin. Funds will help support their Multicultural and Equity Project, translating their website to Spanish as well as translating their marketing materials to Spanish and one additional language.
ELCA Outreach Center, Inc – offers a wide range of services that help families and individuals meet their everyday basic needs and move toward self-sufficiency. Funds support their Personal Care program, providing much needed Diapers and wipes.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties, Inc. - Creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships. Funds will support creating “Mentoring Activity Kits” to provide matches with positive, structured activities to enhance the quality of their interactions.
Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, Inc - Empowers people of color and others in underserved communities to achieve their highest human potential. Funds will help support the Urban Money Experience program, a financial education program that emphasizes quality of life and personal priorities.
The Concerned Citizens Coalition, Inc. – Promotes alcohol, tobacco and other drug prevention, education, events, and issues that relate to the wellbeing of families. Funding will support updating educational brochures for youth and their families.
“Our thanks to the United Way of Kenosha County for understanding the importance of equity in our rural programs,” says Sharon Pomaville, executive director at Sharing Center, Inc. “Being able to implement multiple languages into our crisis services is as fundamental as it gets. This capacity improvement will have a countless impact for years to come.”
“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties is incredibly grateful to be a recipient of the Community Gift Award program,” says Ron Tatum, board president at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties, Inc. “Funding will be used for Mentoring Activity Kits, providing participants with positive, structured activities to enhance the quality of their interactions. We appreciate United Way of Kenosha County's continued support of Big Brothers Big Sisters mission of supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth."
To contribute to United Way of Kenosha County’s community impact fund or to make pledge, visit www.kenoshaunitedway.org or contact the office at (262) 658-4104. The team will be happy to help and appreciates the community’s generosity.
About UWKC
United Way of Kenosha County fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person. For almost 100 years, UWKC has created positive change throughout Kenosha County by mobilizing the caring power of the community, improving lives, and striving for lasting, positive transformation. Through partnerships and collaborations, UWKC both supports local initiatives with an annual community investment process and manages programs such as Readers are Leaders, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, SingleCare Prescription Discounts and more.
To contribute to United Way of Kenosha County’s community impact fund or to make pledge, visit www.kenoshaunitedway.org or contact the office at (262) 658-4104. The team will be happy to help and appreciates the community’s generosity.
Contact
Marisa Markowski
262-671-2208
kenoshaunitedway.org
