Tanya Cielo Named South Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Member of the Year
Tampa, FL, January 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The South Tampa Chamber of Commerce (STCOC) named local marketer Tanya Cielo as the “2021 Member of the Year” at the chamber’s December STCOC Membership Luncheon. Based on STCOC member votes, this award is presented to the member who leads by example and honors the chamber’s mission, both inside the organization and in the community.
Cielo said, “Wow, I am incredibly honored to be a part of such an active community-focused organization dedicated to empowering businesses in South Tampa and beyond! The relationships and education I’ve received through my chamber membership have been invaluable in growing my business. It’s second nature for me to promote the forum that the Chamber has created to connect members, enhance commerce, and enrich the South Tampa community.”
STCOC President and CEO Kelly Flannery said of Cielo, “Our Member of the Year Award recipient has been a true blessing to our chamber, and it is no wonder that fellow members have noticed. Just over four years ago, a dynamic leader joined the chamber and immediately jumped in, always asking what she could do to help. Over the past several years in addition to serving as an Ambassador, she has volunteered on our Taste of South Tampa & Biz Expo Committees and has volunteered to help with almost every event as a greeter, helper, and more. And each time we ask her to step up and do a little bit more, the answer is always an enthusiastic yes!”
STCOC Board Chair Chris Bentley, who nominated Cielo for the award, said, “Tanya has gone out of her way to promote our chamber and our local businesses on every possible occasion. She consistently demonstrates an unbelievably positive attitude and always gives the Chamber – and anything she does - 110%."
Cielo and her marketing firm, Sky Strategic Marketing, joined STCOC in 2017 and in 2018 she joined the chamber’s Ambassador Committee. She later stepped up to co-chair the committee and currently serves on the Chamber’s Board of Directors. In 2021, she was instrumental in helping to lead the chamber into the future by participating in STCOC’s rebranding task force. Most recently, she was appointed to STCOC’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force. Cielo also was awarded the 2020 Volunteer of the Year at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting in February 2020.
In addition to her work with the STCOC, Cielo is a member of Business Networking International (BNI) and Working Women of Tampa Bay (WWOTB).
Giving back to the community is important to Cielo, and she is an active volunteer at various local nonprofit organizations, including Feeding Tampa Bay and the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. In fact, she created the “Let’s Spread Kindness” campaign (https://letsspreadkindness.com) as an ongoing community-wide initiative to foster acts of kindness and giving. She also volunteers her time to rescue and rehabilitate small animals.
Cielo also owns and is the lead strategist at Sky Strategic Marketing, a full-service marketing agency. She is a certified marketing facilitator with more than 20 years of marketing experience for media companies such as Clear Channel, Cox Radio, Beasley Broadcasting, and AOL.
About Sky Strategic Marketing: Sky Strategic Marketing is a full-service marketing agency based in Tampa, Florida. The Sky team specializes in helping business owners soar above their competition and claim their unfair share of business in the marketplace. Learn more about Sky Strategic Marketing at www.skystrategicmarketing.com.
About The South Tampa Chamber of Commerce: Established in 1926, the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce (STCOC) is an association of more than 650 businesses and organizations making the South Tampa community a better place in which to live, work, and play. Their active membership consists of local businesses, professionals, nonprofits, and government representatives who enjoy connecting to the community through advocacy, education, and leadership opportunities. For more information, contact (813) 637-0156 or visit their website at www.SouthTampaChamber.org.
