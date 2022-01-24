Stahlin's Polystar Polycarbonate Enclosures Feature Reliable Protection of Robotically Applied Foam-in-Place Gaskets
Foam-In-Place gaskets offer a proven history of providing full secure contact to the mating cover surface with a continuous overlapping seal that ensures no air gaps, no glue joints, and no shrinking of gasket size due to stretching of the material.
Belding, MI, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stahlin® Enclosures - the world's most specified fiberglass and polycarbonate electrical and industrial enclosures - announces the latest product innovation for its PolyStar® series of enclosures: foam-in-place gaskets.
Foam-In-Place gaskets offer a proven history of providing full secure contact to the mating cover surface with a continuous overlapping seal that ensures no air gaps, no glue joints, and no shrinking of gasket size due to stretching of the material. The result is maximum sealing integrity and reliable protection of all wiring, connections, instrumentation, and controls housed by PolyStar® enclosures.
Since its introduction, the PolyStar® series has gone through a series of upgrades and innovations designed to increase the security and protection, reduce modification time and costs, and expand the availability of standard offerings. The latest addition of foam-in-place gaskets builds on this commitment to enclosure excellence.
The PolyStar® product line is the most innovative, durable, and reliable polycarbonate enclosures available. PolyStar® is a one box, one solution enclosure, and can be configured as either a screw cover or hinged cover, available in 13 sizes from 6x6 to 24x24, with either opaque or clear smoked covers. They are listed cULus Type 4X with select sizes, Type 6P for the US and Canada and are listed IEC IP66 with select sizes IP68.
PolyStar® Innovations:
1. Panel Management: PolyStar® is designed with innovative panel management and side mount capabilities, which allows full use of the interior space to maximize component placement and design flexibility.
2. Latch Material Options: PolyStar® polycarbonate enclosures are available with matching polycarbonate latches for a fully nonmetallic enclosure solution, or with stainless steel latches. Latches can be swapped easily without any tools, making retrofitting the enclosures in the field accessible to all users.
3. 6 Standard Colors: Originally available in gray with an opaque or clear smoked cover, the PolyStar® series is now available in six standard colors (gray, white, black, red, yellow, and blue). This greatly improves lead times for users looking for a color enclosure solution to stand out, blend in, or meet safety and visibility requirements.
4. Foam-In-Place Gaskets: Now available for all product sizes, the latest performance upgrade to the PolyStar® polycarbonate enclosures series features robotically applied Foam-In-Place gaskets instead of the traditional neoprene rope gasketing.
Stahlin® Enclosures are the world's highest-proven-quality and most specified non-metallic enclosures available to OEM's of diverse industries through electrical product distributors. For nearly 70 years, since Stahlin® pioneered the first fiberglass enclosures, we have been the leading innovative solutions-provider for users of NEMA 4X fiberglass and polycarbonate enclosures. Stahlin® Enclosures provides the largest standard product range in the industry, and the widest range of customized and factory-modified non-metallic enclosures available in the industry. Competitive pricing is supported by vertically-integrated Made-In-The-USA manufacturing and speed-of-delivery made possible through thousands of stocking distributors in all 50 states and major cities.
For more information: 616-794-0700, or visit: www.stahlin.com
Foam-In-Place gaskets offer a proven history of providing full secure contact to the mating cover surface with a continuous overlapping seal that ensures no air gaps, no glue joints, and no shrinking of gasket size due to stretching of the material. The result is maximum sealing integrity and reliable protection of all wiring, connections, instrumentation, and controls housed by PolyStar® enclosures.
Since its introduction, the PolyStar® series has gone through a series of upgrades and innovations designed to increase the security and protection, reduce modification time and costs, and expand the availability of standard offerings. The latest addition of foam-in-place gaskets builds on this commitment to enclosure excellence.
The PolyStar® product line is the most innovative, durable, and reliable polycarbonate enclosures available. PolyStar® is a one box, one solution enclosure, and can be configured as either a screw cover or hinged cover, available in 13 sizes from 6x6 to 24x24, with either opaque or clear smoked covers. They are listed cULus Type 4X with select sizes, Type 6P for the US and Canada and are listed IEC IP66 with select sizes IP68.
PolyStar® Innovations:
1. Panel Management: PolyStar® is designed with innovative panel management and side mount capabilities, which allows full use of the interior space to maximize component placement and design flexibility.
2. Latch Material Options: PolyStar® polycarbonate enclosures are available with matching polycarbonate latches for a fully nonmetallic enclosure solution, or with stainless steel latches. Latches can be swapped easily without any tools, making retrofitting the enclosures in the field accessible to all users.
3. 6 Standard Colors: Originally available in gray with an opaque or clear smoked cover, the PolyStar® series is now available in six standard colors (gray, white, black, red, yellow, and blue). This greatly improves lead times for users looking for a color enclosure solution to stand out, blend in, or meet safety and visibility requirements.
4. Foam-In-Place Gaskets: Now available for all product sizes, the latest performance upgrade to the PolyStar® polycarbonate enclosures series features robotically applied Foam-In-Place gaskets instead of the traditional neoprene rope gasketing.
Stahlin® Enclosures are the world's highest-proven-quality and most specified non-metallic enclosures available to OEM's of diverse industries through electrical product distributors. For nearly 70 years, since Stahlin® pioneered the first fiberglass enclosures, we have been the leading innovative solutions-provider for users of NEMA 4X fiberglass and polycarbonate enclosures. Stahlin® Enclosures provides the largest standard product range in the industry, and the widest range of customized and factory-modified non-metallic enclosures available in the industry. Competitive pricing is supported by vertically-integrated Made-In-The-USA manufacturing and speed-of-delivery made possible through thousands of stocking distributors in all 50 states and major cities.
For more information: 616-794-0700, or visit: www.stahlin.com
Contact
Stahlin Non-Metallic EnclosuresContact
Craig Mitchell
616.794.0700
www.stahlin.com
Craig Mitchell
616.794.0700
www.stahlin.com
Categories