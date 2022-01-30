ClouDNS Launches a Brand New Monitoring Service
ClouDNS, the biggest European provider of global Managed DNS services, including GeoDNS, Anycast DNS, and DDoS protected DNS, announced the launch of a brand new service - Monitoring.
Sofia, Bulgaria, January 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- According to the company, the new Monitoring service is going to provide very beneficial information for their clients about the state of the servers for their different services, such as web, email, DNS, and many more. The data provided from the Monitoring brings exact details about the condition of the client's network. That is possible thanks to their 80+ Monitoring locations spread all over the world.
With the ClouDNS Monitoring service, clients have the ability to pay close attention to their services in real-time, and it provides a way for checking for any network issues. As a result, the client's network could run at the most optimal level and optimize the efficiency of their services. Besides, that new service helps with preventing downtime, discovering and fixing network or services issues faster, and maintaining better network resilience and visibility.
In addition, the clients of ClouDNS have the opportunity to choose from many different types of checks, monitoring intervals, and different regions for the purpose of accomplishing the best analysis of their network.
They can choose from the stack of various check types, depending on their Monitoring purpose - Ping, HTTP, HTTP with custom string, HTTPS, HTTPS with custom string, TCP, UDP, and DNS.
Aside from the option for receiving email messages for notification, the clients are able to use webhooks, which give the ability for fully customizable actions during UP or DOWN events. That way, if there is an issue, you will get an instant notification.
ClouDNS also shares that it has completed all of the necessary preparations, and the best experience of this service is guaranteed. Additionally, it offers a free 30-day trial with a different number of checks depending on the type of Premium Monitoring plan. However, there is also a perfect option for small business owners - a Forever Free Monitoring service plan.
About ClouDNS
ClouDNS is the biggest European provider of global Managed DNS services, including GeoDNS, Anycast DNS, and DDoS protected DNS. The company implements the industry's leading cloud service architecture for maximum DNS speed and DNS redundancy. ClouDNS platform monitors, controls, and optimizes applications and DNS infrastructure, ensuring traffic gets delivered faster, safer, and more reliably than ever.
Founded in 2010, ClouDNS services have grown to manage hundreds of thousands of customer domains, receiving more than 5 billion queries per day. ClouDNS is the preferred DNS hosting choice for many brands, especially companies who closely monitor the price-performance ratio. With 34 Anycast locations all over the globe, no other enterprise DNS provider can compete with ClouDNS in price, performance, and overall return on investment.
