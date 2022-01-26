Alliance Corp Names John Poole VP of Customer Strategy and Growth
St. Louis, MO, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alliance Corporate announces John Poole has joined the firm as Vice President of Customer Strategy and Growth. Poole will be responsible for growing all three Alliance corporate entities to include Technology Services, Systems Services, and Advisory Services.
Poole has 25 years of experience in business development, management and technology related services. He has served in a variety of capacities with private, public and government organizations to include manufacturing and service, wealth and finance, information security, and cyber breach, response and prevention.
“John has distinguished himself in the IT and cyber security industry as a leader in helping companies and their clients grow to the next level of success. He has helped many firms not only meet but exceed their business goals. Alliance is excited to add John to our team of top tier technology consultants and advisors, as we continue our growth throughout the St. Louis metro region,” said Jared Peno, COO.
Alliance Technologies LLC, part of Alliance Corp, was recently named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the St. Louis Metro area by the St. Louis Business Journal. Alliance ranked #31 out of the top 50 companies listed.
Alliance has grown revenue over 61% since 2018 and has grown its staff to include 35 team members.
Together, Alliance Corp provides a growing array of services to include managed IT services, network and cloud solutions, and HR/staffing and consulting to many businesses, corporations and nonprofits throughout the St. Louis area and beyond.
About Alliance Corp
The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors — an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co , and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co .
