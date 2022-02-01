Attorneys Arnold, Forbes, White Join Orr & Reno
Orr & Reno welcomes shareholder John Arnold, attorney Nicole Forbes, and attorney Emily White to the law firm. Arnold’s practice will focus on commercial real estate, Forbes will concentrate on family law, while White specializes in immigration law.
“The addition of John Arnold to our real estate group, Emily White to lead our immigration team and Nicole Forbes for our family law group enhances our depth in key firm disciplines with the highest quality talent. We feel blessed to be able to attract such great talent to Orr & Reno. It portends well for our future,” says Orr & Reno President Peter Burger.
About Orr & Reno
The trusted attorneys at Orr & Reno have been bringing sound judgment and a practical approach to New England’s legal challenges for over 75 years. One of New Hampshire's most respected law firms, Orr & Reno is a full-service commercial law firm serving clients in business, education, energy, health care, insurance, media, real estate, religious and nonprofit organizations, telecommunications and more. Founded in 1946, Orr & Reno is headquartered in Concord, NH. To learn more, visit www.orr-reno.com.
