Spectra360 Announces the Promotion of Wendy Sanders to Division President

Spectra360 is announcing the promotion of Wendy Sanders to Division President, effective immediately. In this role, Sanders will oversee operations, sales, and business development for the company’s eight offices.
San Francisco, CA, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spectra360, an award-winning staffing firm serving the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industry, is announcing the promotion of Wendy Sanders to Division President, effective immediately. In this role, Wendy will oversee operations, sales, and business development for the company’s eight offices.
Wendy joined Spectra360 in 2019 serving as the division’s Vice President. Since then, she has expanded the company’s reach outside of California, to include Nevada, Arizona, and the Pacific Northwest. Her leadership throughout the pandemic; dealing with total lockdown while ramping up the recruiting of logistics and transportation staff to meet demand, is a testament to her leadership skills and the loyalty she has created amongst the Spectra360 sales team.
“Wendy has made significant impacts on hiring and developing a high-performing team. Spectra360 has seen strong year-over-year growth performance since having her join the team, especially in the transportation sector,” said CEO Andrew Bergen. “I could not be happier to have her at the helm of our company.”
Wendy has been in the staffing industry for over 30 years. Her ability to develop best-in-business recruiters, as well as her experience and leadership skills have earned her a reputation as a trusted resource for the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industry.
About Spectra360
Spectra360 introduces motivated job seekers to transportation, warehouse, and light industrial companies that need their skills and energy to keep the business growing. The Spectra360 personalized hiring solutions include Contract, Temp-to-Hire, Direct Hire, and Onsite Talent Management.
In 2020, we were recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms. In 2018 and 2019, Spectra360 gained national recognition by being named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Nation, as well as a leading employer and fastest-growing company by the San Francisco Business Times.
To learn more about Spectra360, please visit www.Spectra360.com.
