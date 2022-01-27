NourNet, Saudi Arabia, Join the Ranks of World Class Data Center Companies with the TIA-942 Rated-3 Facility Certification from EPI
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NourNet has achieved the ANSI/TIA-942-B:2017 – Rated-3 constructed facility certification, validating NourNet as a data center provider with world-class facilities. The ANSI/TIA-942 (also known as TIA-942) certification is delivered by the largest TIA-942 audit and certification company in the world, EPI.
The TIA-942 Rated-3 certification is an independent validation that NourNet’s data center facility is concurrently maintainable, which means that it can undergo any scheduled maintenance with no downtime. NourNet’s data center facility is able to serve mission-critical clients’ 24x7 operations. NourNet is also certified against ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, ISO 9001, CSA gold, Payment Card Industry and Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and Threat and Vulnerability Risk Assessment (TVRA) compliant. It also meets the regulations set by SAMA and NCA to ensure data center resiliency.
Mission-critical infrastructure with 24x7 availability is determined by nine critical aspects. The TIA-942 covers these nine areas which are electrical, mechanical, telecommunication infrastructure, fire detection/suppression, safety, physical security, site location, architecture, and monitoring. TIA-942 also stands out as the only data center facility standard in the world to have an official accreditation scheme.
EPI is the only true Certification Body accredited as a TIA-942 Conformity Assessment Body (CAB). It is renowned for its high standards and professionalism. The EPI audit and certification process follows strict documented guidelines as per the ISO requirements for certification bodies, and it is carried out by fully qualified professionals certified on ISO, data center design/build and TIA-942 standard.
According to Amjad A. Hafez, CEO of NourNet, “Our mission is to provide the best-in-class data center facilities and this certification demonstrates our commitment to serve our local and global clients with mission critical infrastructure to run their operations seamlessly. Our data center has now been certified to meet the standards of the internationally renowned TIA-942 Rated-3 requirements, giving our clients and stakeholders full assurance in their digital transformation journey with NourNet.”
According to Edward van Leent, Chairman & CEO, EPI Group of Companies, “We applaud NourNet’s commitment to provide the best-in-class data center facility services and ensuring they protect their customers’ mission critical infrastructure. The TIA-942 certification is validation that NourNet’s data center facility is fully equipped to handle today’s needs as well as tomorrow’s demand. Congratulations to the team at NourNet!”
Contact
Paige Fong
+65 – 6733 5900
www.epi-ap.com
